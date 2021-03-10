For the past 7 months, Jennifer Wilkinson has focused almost exclusively on combatting COVID-19 as the nursing coordinator for Livingston Parish Public Schools.
“All we do every day is COVID,” Wilkinson said. “I call us at the central office ‘COVID central’ because all we do is answer calls about somebody that’s positive or somebody that’s a close contact and has to be quarantined or isolated.”
Wilkinson’s team of 27 nurses was busy again Wednesday, but with the new task of administering 700 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 to a steady stream of Livingston teachers and staff at the Suma Professional Development Center in Satsuma.
“It feels rewarding,” Wilkinson said. “It’s a sigh of relief because we’re maybe getting to almost the end of this COVID pandemic.”
The Wednesday vaccination event was the first held by the school system since Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded vaccine eligibility to K-12 teachers and staff Feb. 18.
When Edwards announced the expanded eligibility and availability of vaccine doses for Louisiana school systems, Wilkinson said she and Superintendent Joe Murphy decided to hold a vaccine event for the system to increase trust in the vaccine.
“We really feel like by having our people doing this, the response from our employees will be improved in getting vaccinated,” said Murphy, who received his first dose of the vaccine at Wednesday’s event. “We want all our employees vaccinated because we want to get back to some normalcy in what we’re doing.”
Livingston Parish has struggled with confronting the pandemic, regularly posting low testing rates and high percentages of tests returning positive — indicating undetected spread of the virus in the parish.
Ann Ledoux, a physical education teacher for students with special needs within LPPS, said she was “extremely nervous” to receive her first dose of the vaccine Wednesday.
“I’ve talked to coworkers about how we feel about getting the shot and there was a lot of anxiety there,” Ledoux said. “Even this morning, I was very anxious and nervous.”
Since Edwards announced teachers were eligible for the vaccine, Ledoux said she’s done research and passed over possible appointments at area hospitals and pharmacies so she could receive her vaccine from LPPS nurses.
“These are my people,” said Ledoux, 52. “They’re my family, and if I can’t trust my family, who can I trust?”
Lauren Pizzolato, a special education teacher at Live Oak Middle School, said she had anxiety over receiving the vaccine but talking to a family member who participated in a vaccine trial made her feel more comfortable with the process.
With several immunocompromised family members, Pizzolato, 36, said receiving her vaccine will allow her to better work more closely with her special education students without fear of bringing the coronavirus home.
“They need me more than other students, and they need me one-on-one more,” Pizzolato said. “Before I was trying so hard to keep my distance and there are kids that need me to not have to do that as much. It’s going to make teaching easier, just my peace of mind of being able to be there for them … without having to be worried about what they’ve been exposed to or I’ve been exposed to.”
Pizzolato also said she passed over possible appointments at nearby pharmacies, electing to be inoculated by LPPS nurses because of the ease of scheduling an appointment.
Offering the vaccine to teachers and staff through the nursing staff was a simple decision because the school system is used to providing annual flu vaccines through its nursing staff, Murphy said.
“They're trained professionals, this is what they do all the time,” Murphy said.
The school system will also provide the second dose to teachers and staff inoculated Wednesday, 21 days after their first shot, Murphy said.
A second group of vaccinations for the teachers and staff is a possibility, depending on demand, Murphy said.
For Wilkinson, trust among the staff and the school nurses will continue to be important in any future vaccinations the school system provides.
“I feel like they trust us, trust their school nurses,” Wilkinson said. “If their school nurses are for this shot, then there’s more trust.”