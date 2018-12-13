The planning for a new Jefferson Terrace Elementary, which is being rebuilt on 20 acres of vacant land in the same subdivision, has been under way for years, but it wasn’t until Thursday night that the new $32.9 million facility was given a final name: Jefferson Terrace Academy.
Before making the decision, East Baton Rouge Parish School Board President David Tatman, who represents the area where the school is located, ceded the floor to an 11-year-old girl to sell the board on that name.
“I’d like to ask Tori Broussard, who is a student who worked on the naming committee, to come up and talk to us,” Tatman said.
Voters approved building a new school for the property on Azrok Avenue in 2008 when they renewed a 1-cent sales tax earmarked for education. The project name has been variously “Jefferson Home Sites” or "Jefferson Homesite,” but that was just a placeholder.
A special naming committee, which Tori sits on, met Nov. 25 and came up with three very similar recommendations. All three began kept “Jefferson Terrace” but ended differently: Community School, Academy and Academy of Excellence.
Tori, a fifth-grader who has been at the school since kindergarten, suggested, Jefferson Terrace Academy. She argued for the importance of preserving “Jefferson Terrace” but replacing “Elementary” with “Academy.”
“Jefferson Terrace represents history. It has been there for 60 years. The school is full of tradition and memories,” she said. “Academy means a place of study and training. At Jefferson Terrace, they are training us to be good students and good citizens once we finish school to and become adults.”
“Jefferson Terrace is more than a school, we are family,” Tori went on to say. “Even when students have a disability, the people at Jefferson Terrace truly care about us.”
That settled the debate.
“I’m sold,” Tatman pronounced. “Do we have a motion?”
“Tori was very persuasive and I am sold,” announced board member Mark Bellue.
“I like that name,” added board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson. “It’s simple, it’s not overdone, it’s perfect.”
The board on Thursday also gave the go-ahead to move to bids for the project The updated construction schedule for calls for bids to be opened Feb. 5. Assuming a winning bid, construction is scheduled to start on Feb. 20 and conclude in summer 2020.
The 20 acres is on Azrok Avenue, behind the corporate offices of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. When complete, students and faculty will be moving operations just a few blocks from the current school, which was built in 1958, at 9902 Cal Road. The future of that old one-story facility hasn’t been settled yet, but Superintendent Warren Drake has told the board he’s leaning towards tearing it down.
The new Jefferson Terrace Academy, once complete, will be a two-story facility, holding nearly twice as many students as the current school does now. And it is to add sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students. Enrollment is expected to reach 830 students, up from its current 420.
The new facility is being designed by GraceHebert Architects of Baton Rouge in collaboration with Omaha-based DLR Groups. GraceHebert and DLR jointly designed Lee High, which was recently rebuilt and reopened in 2016.
Like Lee High, and the new Park Elementary, which is under construction, the new Jefferson Terrace is being designed with nontraditional classroom spaces.