When she received the email that said she would have to be out of her apartment by next summer, LSU doctoral student Aswathy Anakkhatil Pradeep said she felt a mix of surprise and stress.
"I’m in my third year, which means I’m completely involved in my research and writing,” she said. “This is a really bad time for me to relocate with all my stuff.”
According to an email LSU sent to Anakkhatil Pradeep and other residents of her building, the university plans to permanently close the Edward Gay Apartments on June 1, 2023.
Built in 1966, the apartment complex has traditionally served as the on-campus home to graduate students, international students, married students or students with children.
Current residents will be allowed to renew their lease for the 2022-2023 school year and stay until the June 1, 2023, closure date. But the university will not be accepting new lease applications.
Peter Trentacoste, the executive director of LSU Residential Life, said demand for family housing is down significantly. And the cost maintaining the apartments to a standard the university finds acceptable is too high to justify keeping the apartment open for new residents beyond next summer.
"I looked at our occupancy over the last four years and it's been a loss collectively of about $500,000 for the facility," he said. "And the needs of the facility are, in the short term, upwards of $2 million just to keep it band-aided to cobble along."
He said LSU will refund the money for any remaining lease period at Edward Gay as current residents find new places to live over the next year.
"We're saying that at any point if you renew with us, when you find that place and let us know, we will stop asking for the rent at that point," Trentacoste said. "If you paid in advance, we can give that back to you for any months that you're owed in the lease."
Some international students worry about finding an alternative they can afford.
As an international student at LSU, Anakkhatil Pradeep says she is in the United States on an F-1 student visa that lets her work a maximum of 20 hours each week at a job that must be on campus.
She said that limits her employment and her finances, so finding another affordable on-campus residence has been difficult.
"We teach like two classes every week at my graduate assistantship and because we do that, we get a stipend of $1,441 every month for nine months," Anakkhatil Pradeep said. "That’s the only income we have is the $1,441 for nine months, it’s illegal to work anywhere off campus because of the visa.”
Violating the terms of the visa could lead to deportation or jail time, she said.
Trentacoste said there are several other apartments in the area with relatively similar rent based on square footage.
"There are a number of properties in town, at least four that I was looking at, that are offering space for residents," he said. "Now, they are a little more expensive, but when you break it down by square footage, two were actually less money and another two are just slightly more."
Anakkhatil Pradeep said many Edward Gay residents don't have access to a car.
"I stay on campus because most of the international students, we don’t have a car and for our research we end up staying really late in our department at our labs. Edward Gay Apartments makes our commute really easy at night, but if we have to go to an outside apartment at night it could be dangerous," she said.
Anakkhatil Pradeep said she feels safe making the frequent trip to Edward Gay from her lab after midnight because of the closer commute, an incentive that sold her on the apartment complex in the first place.
“One thing that attracts international students is affordable housing and on-campus housing, because even though our stipend is low, students come here because it’s easy for them,” she said. “The LSU website for the apartments clearly says that students have an easy commute to their departments from Edward Gay Apartments and that’s one highlight that they always mention.”
Trentacoste said that, while many of the other options available to Edward Gay residents are off campus, they're close enough to campus that finding other housing should be easier to do as time passes. He said the university is giving the students more than a year's notice so they can hunt for those alternatives.
"It's a regretful situation we find ourselves in that we had to provide that notice, but it's the appropriate amount of notice and is the right decision for us at this time, he said.