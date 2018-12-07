A story out of the LSU department of physics and astronomy made CNN's list of top space stories of 2018.
LSU professor Tabetha Boyajian became the first woman to have a star named after her - “Tabby’s Star,” or KIC 8462852, which has unique variations in brightness.
A release from LSU said Boyajian and her colleagues are researching the star's perplexing flickering.
One thing that has been ruled out is an "alien megastructure."
"Dust is most likely the reason why the star's light appears to dim and brighten," Boyajian told CNN. "The new data shows that different colors of light are being blocked at different intensities. Therefore, whatever is passing between us and the star is not opaque, as would be expected from a planet or alien megastructure."
