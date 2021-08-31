All virtual and in-person classes and events at Louisiana State University are canceled until Sept. 7.
In an email to students and faculty Tuesday afternoon, LSU said the campus will reopen in a week to give students and employees “more time to recover from Hurricane Ida.”
The email directed students who were affected by the storm to LSU’s student emergency support fund, where they can apply for financial assistance.
Students who live in campus housing will be allowed to stay and will have meals provided by the university. The school’s emergency operations center said it will announce changes to the academic calendar as soon as possible.
University of Louisiana at Lafayette, meanwhile, resumed classes Tuesday morning.
Nicholls State University in Thibodaux is closed indefinitely. Tulane University is closed for two weeks to evacuate the campus.
Baton Rouge Community College will go dark through Wednesday.
Southern University will suspend classes through Labor Day.