Four LSU assistant professors have been awarded the most prestigious grant offered by the National Science Foundation for early career faculty nationwide.
The foundation's Faculty Early Career Development Program award recipients are Yu April Chen in education; Matthew Hiatt in oceanography and coastal sciences; Rui Han in mathematics; and Don Zhang in psychology.
Yu April Chen
Chen will receive $497,713 from the foundation over five years to study the four-year degree completion rate of racial minority transfer students and to promote racial equity in STEM fields.
“A community college campus is very different from a four-year university campus in class size, culture, environment," she said in an interview. "There are so many distractions at a bigger school and how you navigate that to successfully achieve your goals. This is the gap that I’m particularly focusing on for these NSF projects."
Chen said the money for her research will be split into two parts.
Half will be set aside to hire a research associate and provide incentives for participants to be interviewed "multiple times over multiple years" as a research component. The other half will be used to develop and execute the transfer student success program by collaborating with on-campus student affairs offices.
"We'll hire additional student workers and then design the program so that it will be a combination of peer mentoring programs, social activities and undergraduate research opportunities," Chen said.
Matthew Hiatt
Hiatt will receive $480,917 over five years to research complex coastal hydrological processes essential to predicting future effects of coastal restoration strategies.
Primarily focused in Louisiana, Hiatt said he'll use fieldwork and numerical modeling to combine five years of field measurements in the Wax Lake Delta with computer simulations of long-term and short-term changes to the delta to understand dynamic patterns of water movement changes through time.
"We're trying to understand how things like sea level rise and things like changes in sediment distribution affect the growth of the delta and subsequently influence how the hydrology or water movement changes as the system grows," he said.
Hiatt said most of his award will support the people helping him work on the project, including a dedicated doctoral student, a master's student, two graduate students and a research engineer to help create field equipment.
"I hope the work is useful to advancing coastal restoration efforts in Louisiana," Hiatt said. "Of course I have my own scientific goals, but I like the practical aspect of the work that I do."
Don Zhang
Zhang will use $430,000 to study risk-taking behavior in the workplace.
The impetus behind his work, Zhang said, comes from research he and his colleagues have conducted over the past five to 10 years profiling people who take risks and trying to measure risk preferences.
"What I'm aiming to do, with the generous support of NSF, is to take a lot of the good work that we've done so far and apply it to the work context," he said. "Trying to understand, if you're an employee who is a risk-taker, what does that mean in terms of your performance and behavior at work."
Zhang said that considering most people associate risk-taking with reckless or irresponsible behavior, his research will be designed to study how taking risks can be optimized to place people who tend toward risk-taking behavior in situations in which their nature could have a positive impact.
"That's really what we're trying to investigate: Under what situation do risk-takers at work take risks that would benefit either the organization or benefit society more broadly?" he said.
Zhang said he aims to reach organizations with high-risk occupations, such as the chemical and manufacturing industries, to understand how to prevent safety-related incidents due to reckless risk-taking.
Rui Han
Han will receive $464,836 over five years for his project, “Schrödinger operators on lattices.”
He will research electrons in a lattice material structure, such as graphene, under external magnetic fields.
Understanding structural lattice features in different materials has important real-world applications that include electricity transmission and room-temperature superconductors.
His research will look into whether electrons can escape over time, how they will behave and whether there are mathematical ways to quantify the behavior of the electrons.
"The NSF CAREER award offers support for these new faculty members to advance their research," Samuel Bentley, LSU vice president of economic research and development, said in a statement. "NSF’s investment in our talented faculty has a positive ripple effect for the state, the nation and the world as these researchers tackle some of our most pressing problems."