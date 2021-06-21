The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board rejected two charter schools last week, with members expressing concern about what charter schools are costing the school district. But it approved a new K-12 school run by Great Hearts to open in an upscale subdivision at the southern tip of Bluebonnet Boulevard, not far from L'Auberge Casino.

Despite the debate over charter school funding, board members said they needed to approve a new school in the southeastern part of the parish, an area that went decades without new schools despite years of rapid growth. Those concerns are at the center of the effort to create a new, separate city of St. George.

The board rejected Jefferson Parish-based Discovery Schools, which wants to open a health-focused K-8 school in Baton Rouge and the Pelican Educational Foundation, which is seeking to expand its lone site, Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School in Baton Rouge, from a middle school to a K-8 school.

The denials — and the close 5-4 vote to approve Great Hearts — were less about the merits of the proposals and more about the growing unease with the growing financial cost of charters at a time when school leaders are looking for ways to fund their own improvement plans.

“Where are the limiting boundaries for us with charter schools in this district?” asked board member Mike Gaudet, who voted no on all three proposals. “Do we have to accept every good charter that comes before us simply because they are a good charter and could be innovative?”

Gaudet, a retired chemical engineer who has supported charter school proposals in the past, offered an analogy going back to his days working in a lab.

“There were lots of experiments I wanted to run, but you know what? We couldn’t afford to run all the experiments,” Gaudet said.

Like Gaudet, board member Dadrius Lanus has supported charters in the past but voted no on all three proposals. He said new Superintendent Sito Narcisse and the board need more time to develop a strategic plan as well as facilities master plan to guide where to place schools and educational programs.

“These schools are doing phenomenal jobs,” Lanus said. “It’s just timing right now.”

Discovery and Pelican can fight on by appealing their denials to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. If BESE rules in their favor, they would receive a broader Type 2 charter that would allow them to enroll students from any part of Louisiana.

BESE last overrode East Baton Rouge Parish in 2015, approving two charters over the wishes of the board, both of which have since opened and closed.

Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts. Currently, there are 29 charter schools operating in the parish, educating more than 11,000 children, or nearly 20% of all of the parish's public schoolchildren. Four more charter schools are set to open this fall, with overall charter school enrollment expected to increase by more than 1,700 students.

That growth is coming at a financial cost. The school system’s $489 million general operating budget, which was approved Thursday, is setting aside $124.7 million to fund charter schools, up from $101.8 million this past year. By 2024-25, with charter schools expected to add another 7,000 students, that figure is likely to top $200 million a year.

With those costs, plus a variety of district initiatives in the offing, Gaudet said tough budget cuts await, including school closings.

“This is an easy vote compared to what we’re going to have coming up,” he said.

Great Hearts approval

Great Hearts is a classical, liberal arts-focused charter management group with 33 schools operating in Texas and Arizona. They collectively educate more than 20,000 students, with another 14,000 on wait lists.

The educational model involves Socratic inquiry, and students read a variety of classics, ranging from Frederick Douglass to Homer. Its 2020 graduates had an average ACT score of 28 and SAT score of 1243, both well above national averages for those college placement exams.

New Schools for Baton Rouge, a prominent nonprofit, has spent years trying to get Great Hearts to come to Louisiana. The project is affiliated with prominent developer Mike Wampold, who along with partner John Fetzer was trying to find a school to place in his 2,500-home, mixed-use Harveston development.

Construction is expected to begin soon on 15 acres fronting Bluebonnet.

Adding a new public school in that part of town proved key for many board members who ended up voting yes.

While one of the fastest growing parts of the parish, it is an area with few public schools. There are none south of Interstate 10 and east of Bluebonnet and none south of Burbank. The last school built by the school district in the vicinity was Kenilworth, which opened in 1973.

The southeast Baton Rouge area was left out by a decadeslong parishwide halt on school construction connected with the long-running school desegregation case, which finally ended in 2007.

The lack of schools has helped drive support for the movement to create a city of St. George. Indeed, Harveston is in the municipal boundaries of St. George and would almost certainly be part of the future St. George school district, which supporters plan to seek in the future.

In recent years, new charter schools have opened to serve the area, starting with South Baton Rouge Charter Academy, which opened in 2014 and now has nearly 800 students, and followed in 2018 by IDEA Innovation, which also has almost 800 students.

In April 2018, voters agreed to spend as much as $80 million to build new schools in the area as part of a 10-year construction plan. Although near the front of the line, the new schools have been slow in coming thanks to an extended and not yet complete search for suitable land to purchase.

Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson justified her vote for Great Hearts by pointing to the delays in getting those new schools built.

“The plan that we have, the tax plan, does not address quickly enough the needs that we have in that area,” Ware-Jackson said.

Although voting no, Gaudet made a similar point. He said the board has to get moving on those schools or more charter schools will be approved to fill the void.

“It’s not an option any more. It’s gone on too long, way too long, that we don’t have seats in that end of the parish,” Gaudet said.

Low-income students

Great Hearts had to overcome the recommendation of outside evaluator Katie Blunschi, a former school system administrator, who urged that the board reject all three applicants.

Blunschi had several criticisms, including the low percentage of qualifying low-income students who are likely to attend. Its application says its target is to have 40% of its students qualify as economically disadvantaged, making it one of the organization’s most demographically diverse schools.

Evaluators noted that several existing Great Heart schools average about 20% on this measure, one with just 8%. By contrast, almost 80% of the students in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, and about 72% statewide, are considered economically disadvantaged.

State law requires that the demographics of charter schools, with few exceptions, mirror those of their sponsoring school district, coming within at least 15 percentage points.

“The applicant does not meet this criterion,” Blunschi concluded.

Daniel Scoggin, the main speaker on behalf of Great Hearts, told the board that the organization is committed to diversity. He said its low-income students outperform state averages in Arizona and Texas.

In Baton Rouge, he said the group is already doing outreach in the Gardere area, which is near where it plans to open, and it will also recruit students from north Baton Rouge.

The group plans to offer free transportation to students, a sore spot with other charters that won’t provide students with transportation.

“It’s more than a requirement,” Scoggin said. “It’s also in our hearts to have a very diverse school.”

After the vote, Scoggin said he was surprised at how difficult it was to put the proposal over the top. At the same time, he recognizes that, as a newcomer to Baton Rouge, Great Hearts has to prove itself. That means nailing its first school before it can get approval to expand.

“If we don’t get that right, everything else is academic,” Scoggin said.