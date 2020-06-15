The leadership of the state Department of Education is undergoing a major shakeup with the arrival of Cade Brumley as state superintendent of education.

Four key aides to former state Superintendent of Education John White are out or on their way out.

More changes are expected.

The list so far includes Jessica Baghian, one of White's top lieutenants who served as assistant superintendent and chief academic policy officer.

Baghian, who played a major role in efforts to boost early childhood education, resigned effective June 12 after narrowly losing the job to Brumley.

She is being replaced by Jenna Chiasson, who will be assistant superintendent for academics.

Chiasson served as academics director in Jefferson Parish -- where Brumley was superintendent for the past two years -- and is a former classroom teacher and reading specialist.

Other insiders leaving the department include Catherine Pozniak, assistant superintendent for fiscal operations and federal support.

Pozniak, who is leaving effective July 10, helped lead state efforts to continue instruction after classrooms were closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her successor is Kelli Peterson, who will be assistant superintendent for equity, inclusion and opportunity.

Peterson has been chief portfolio officer for New Orleans public schools and is a former charter school teacher and principal.

Also leaving is department chief of staff Ariel Murphy Bedford and director of communications Sydni Dunn, whose last day is Friday after four years on the job.

The new chief of staff is Quentina Timoll, who was a finalist to become superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish school district before being eliminated late in the competition.

Timoll served as assistant superintendent supporting efforts to improve troubled public schools.

The new director of communications is Ted Beasley, who held the same job for the Jefferson Parish school system and started his new post Monday.

Brumley, who began the job on June 8, has also named outgoing St. Tammany Parish public schools superintendent Trey Folse to serve as assistant superintendent for system relationships.

Folse, who has led public schools in St. Tammany Parish since 2010, will be a point person in efforts to re-open public schools in August amid the pandemic.

His state post has been vacant but a similar position was previously held by Warren Drake, who is leaving this month as superintendent of East Baton Rouge public schools and Gary Jones, a former district superintendent who later became president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Keith Leger will serve as Brumley's assistant superintendent for policy and governmental affairs, which likely means he will make regular appearances before legislative committees.

That post has been vacant since the departure of Erin Bendily, who left the department to launch another education venture.

Leger is policy director for the advocacy group Stand for Children and education director for the Council for a Better Louisiana.

Among top officials who say they plan to remain in their current jobs are Beth Scioneaux, the deputy superintendent who oversees school finances and who served as acting superintendent after White resigned and Ken Bradford, assistant superintendent who oversees efforts to improve career and technical education.