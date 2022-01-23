The expansion of charter schools in East Baton Rouge Parish, briefly paused by the pandemic, got a fresh shot of adrenaline this past week as state education leaders approved three new charter school applications over the objections of two local school boards.

Two of those applications are big ones, each aiming to enroll thousands of students. Their success would likely come largely at the expense of public schools in Baton Rouge, but also those in surrounding suburban and rural parishes.

The approval of the biggest and the most controversial of the two big applications, submitted by Indianapolis-based GEO Academies, gives the green light to opening three schools in the small city of Baker. Collectively, they would ultimately educate about 2,600 students in grades kindergarten to 12.

The application was approved despite strong opposition not only from the City of Baker school system, which had no chance to vote on it, but also the operator of a rival charter school in Baker and the mayor and police chief of Baker. The application was also opposed by leaders of the East Feliciana Parish school district, from which GEO hopes to attract some students.

GEO Academies would replicate in Baker the setup it has now in Baton Rouge, operating two elementaries and one high school. Mayor Waites said it’s too much.

“I feel like we are surrounded by charter schools now,” Waites said.

The 2,600 children the new GEO schools hope to attract — legally they could enroll as many 3,088 students — are far more than the 1,900 students who now attend the six public schools in Baker, two of them charter schools. Waites said the new charter might lead eventually to the death of the Baker school district.

“If you keep bringing in the charter schools and they keep taking the funding in, it’s just gonna hurt us,” Waites said.

Chakesha Scott, founder of Impact Charter School, which opened in Baker in 2014, said she supports school choice, but the new GEO schools would make it harder to find strong teachers at a time when teacher shortages are getting worse.

“We have to make decisions that make logistical sense,” Scott said.

State Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley noted that Baker public schools are among the lowest performing in the state. He said concerns about the future of the Baker school district and the many people it employs are not his foremost concern.

“That doesn’t resonate with me,” Brumley said. “What resonates with me is what’s in the best interest of kids.”

The other big application that was approved, from Kenner, La.-based Discovery Schools, creates a health sciences school in Baton Rouge in partnership with Ochsner Health System that would eventually enroll more than 1,400 students in pre-k through eighth grade. It would open in fall 2023 with about 400 students.

The third approved application, by the Pelican Educational Foundation, allows that nonprofit to expand its lone site, Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School in Baton Rouge, from a middle school to a K-8 school, doubling its size to about 750 students. It would open in fall 2023 with about 525 students, up from the 380 who go there now.

As part of the deal, though, Pelican plans to give up the 48-year-old Kenilworth campus at 7600 Boone Avenue and build a new campus elsewhere in Baton Rouge. Relinquishing Kenilworth could allow for that school to return to the parish school system after nearly 14 years under state control.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education ended up approving all three applicants as Type 2 charters, meaning they can enroll students from anywhere in the state — not just from within the boundaries of the school district where they are located, which is the case with Type 1 charter.

The vote was a close 6-4 on the new Baker charter schools, with BESE members Belinda Davis, Kira Orange Jones, Thomas Roque and Doris Voitier voting No.

Jones and Voitier said they were mostly concerned by the opposition of so many local leaders, several of whom complained the GEO leaders made little to no effort to talk to them about their plans.

Brumley agreed that GEO could have done more.

“They have a lot of work to do to go into that community and gain trust,” he said.

Charter schools are public schools run privately via contracts, or charters.

Thirty brick-and-mortar charter schools operate in the capital region, with all but two of them located in East Baton Rouge Parish. They educate about 10% of all public schoolchildren in the region and 20% of those in East Baton Rouge Parish. Their enrollment collectively has grown 47% over the past five years and 8% in the past year.

The charter schools that BESE just approved join schools coming to Baton Rouge that will be operated by well known charter school operators, the Knowledge is Power Program, or KIPP, and Great Hearts.

KIPP, one of the nation’s oldest charter school networks, has plans to take over and expand Capitol High School, though it’s not clear when that will be finalized. Meanwhile, Texas-based Great Hearts is planning to open a new K-12 school as soon as this fall in an upscale subdivision not far from L'Auberge Casino, with about 700 students to start and 1,400 at scale.

Meanwhile, 10 more charters approved years ago are still adding grades and students as part of their expansion plans.

That growth is coming at a financial cost to other institutions. The East Baton Rouge Parish school system, for instance, has set aside $124.7 million to fund charter schools this year, up from $101.8 million last year. It projects that, by 2024-25, that figure will likely top $200 million a year, because charter schools expected to add another 7,000 students.

Unlike the pitched battle over the new schools in Baker, BESE this week saw little opposition to the two Baton Rouge applications. The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board rejected both applications last June, but no board members testified against them this week at BESE and neither did Supt. Sito Narcisse.

That’s a stark contrast to the level of opposition exerted in years past when charter applicants appealed their Baton Rouge rejections to the state.

When the issue came up later in the week at a parish School Board meeting, board member Mike Gaudet was not very concerned. He said that just because a charter school says it’s going to attract a lot of students doesn’t mean it actually will.

“I don’t take it as a given that all of those charter seats will be filled, if you do you have no confidence that we will have any ability to compete.”

Indeed, several older charter schools in Baton Rouge have lost students in recent years and some newly created schools have fallen well short of their recruiting goals. For instance, Helix Legal Academy, which opened in August, has just 19 students, well short of its original goal of starting with 120 students.

At the same time, other new charter schools have become among the largest schools in town, IDEA Bridge and IDEA Innovation, which opened in 2018, now have more than 1,000 students each.

Discovery Schools’ new school, to be called Baton Rouge Discovery Academy, could join them. The organization’s original school, Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy, has almost 2,200 students. Its second school in Metairie, Dr. John Ochsner Discovery Health Sciences Academy, has almost 600 students.

BESE member James Garvey said those figures understate demand. He noted that the Metairie school has a waiting list of 1,500 students.

“A lot of students are trying to get in there,” Garvey said. “Maybe some of them would be willing to move to Baton Rouge to avail themselves of the new seats.”