The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has scheduled six public viewings of 19 proposed new election district maps in advance of a March 30 vote.
The viewings will be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting this coming Monday and ending Friday, March 25. The viewing times will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each of those six days. Large, printed maps will be displayed on easels in the board meeting room at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive.
There will also be a drop box in the board meeting room where visitors can leave comments and suggestions.
The board voted March 3 to formally introduce the 19 maps, all the maps submitted, and they appeared in print in Wednesday’s Advocate. The board has a special webpage set up as well to view these maps online if the document on the right does not load.
There’s also a March 26 public forum planned to explain and answer questions about the maps. It’s from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Professional Development Center, 3000 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
The new maps are necessitated by the 2020 U.S. Census. The final approved map will go into effect with the Nov. 8 School Board elections, for which qualifying is July 20-22.