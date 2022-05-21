After more than two decades on the job at Southern University and seven years as leader of the Southern University System, outgoing President-Chancellor Ray Belton said he is enthusiastic about the prospect of moving on.
Leaving the job on June 30, Belton will be replaced by current University of Wisconsin-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields.
Belton, who became Southern's first president-chancellor in 2015, said the smooth hiring process and his confidence in Shields leaves him ready to transition to a new phase in his life.
“I’m really pleased that we were able to develop such a succession plan going forth," he said. "My wife and children were very excited about starting a new chapter in our lives and, at this point, I'm very excited about moving forward in a new direction.”
Belton said he feels he's helped Southern develop a solid base to grow from, pointing to setting up a strategic plan for the university and developing its research infrastructure.
“I think the foundation is strong at the university and that Southern is positioned to continue to evolve as a premier institution of higher education," he said. "I think we possess the talent and the leadership, in the name of President-elect Shields, to carry out that agenda.”
Belton said he was most impressed by Shields' emphasis on personal values during the interview process.
“He has an appreciation of standards like integrity and what it means to be student-centered, understanding that talent is what moves an institution," Belton said. "So he’s value-centered and I was very impressed with that. I think he has another focal point of just being guided by outcomes and that’s what has helped enable us to tell our story."
As the second president-chancellor of the Southern system, Shields is stepping into a role only held by Belton himself.
According to Belton, his best advice for Shields in such a role? Hire good chancellors.
“It is a unique model, but I think one of the things that served me well was hiring good chancellors and good leadership because you can’t do it all," Belton said. "In Southern’s case, I think we have exceptional leaders on all of our campuses and so you have a responsibility as the president of the system to provide the overarching vision and then the chancellors carry that out.”
Belton's leadership style of hiring good leaders in respective positions across the system is a facet of his time at Southern noted by other university leaders.
Edwin Shorty, chair of the Southern University System's Board of Supervisors, said Belton's best trait as president-chancellor was putting the right administrators, staff and faculty in roles where they could excel.
“I would describe him as someone who really surrounds himself with effective leaders and we’ve been blessed in that we’ve had very effective chancellors and deans at our institution," Shorty said. "When he sees them do a good job, he lets them do a good job and he’ll weigh in if he needs to weigh in. He picks very good people for their roles.”
Pointing to his leadership during COVID, Shorty said he'll define Belton's time as president-chancellor by how he handled moments of crisis.
“His leadership during COVID was astounding, just making sure we got the available dollars from federal and state partners to protect the students and faculty," Shorty said. "He was always at the forefront of making sure science led our response to COVID and that the needs of our students were at the forefront of every decision he made.”
Sandra Brown, dean of the School of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern, said Belton was adept at managing the importance of protecting traditions while pushing the university forward when opportunities presented themselves.
“He was able to provide a climate and culture of learning and excellence on campus while staying true to our mission and our founders’ legacy," she said. "He’s very rooted in tradition, but he also embraced innovation and, as a president, balancing that can be a challenge."
Brown said Belton's emphasis on providing intuitive solutions proved his dedication to improving student experience at the university.
“One of the best things he did for the school of nursing was making sure we had the resources to get the JagMobile, which is a mobile health unit on wheels for our school," she said. "No other HBCU or other school in the state of Louisiana has that and he was very visionary in helping us secure it.”
Belton said coming down to his final weeks as president-chancellor has made him zoom out on seven years in the role and take stock of how the Southern system has changed during his time.
As state investment into higher education waned in the years before he became president-chancellor, Belton said he spent much of his time trying to lay the groundwork for a successful Southern system.
"Starting when I came in 2015, we really had to build the university back up after disinvestment," he said. "But I do think we have a stronger foundation now to where we can do the kind of research and things that would help improve Southern.”
After leaving the role, Belton said he's looking forward to taking a break before deciding the next phase of his life will look like.
“I’ve been invited to explore a number of opportunities after I leave the university, but what I really anticipate doing is decompressing for a moment and giving myself time to gain a better appreciation of best fits," he said. "I look forward to possibly engaging in some consulting opportunities and sort of going from there.”
With Belton on his way out, Brown said she respects the job he's done and is excited to see where Shields will take the system in the future.
“President Belton is leaving the university in good shape and we’re on stable footing," she said. "Shields will hopefully bring a different perspective and will be able to take where we are and lead us to where we need to be for this next decade, so it’s about embracing the old and preparing for the new.”