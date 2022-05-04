Residents of two square miles of land west of the Comite River showed up at the State Capitol Wednesday morning to protest proposed legislation that would remove them from the Central school district, one of Louisiana’s highest rated public school districts.
“We’ve paid taxes to the Central school district for over 15 years and now it just seems like they just want us out of there,” said Murelle Harrison, who has has lived in Greenwood subdivision since 1979. “We don’t think it’s fair because we’ve had no voice.”
The protest, which attracted about 50 people, was organized by Together Baton Rouge, a citizens group comprised of several local churches.
The bill they are fighting is Senate Bill 189, authored by Sen. Mack “Bodi” White of Central. White filed the bill in response to Belle Arbor subdivision, a recently approved 53-acre development for 183 new homes just south of Hooper Road near its intersection with Foster Road.
The legislation has cleared the Senate and was being debated Wednesday in the House Education Committee.
Central school leaders have aggressively opposed the new Belle Arbor subdivision, saying it will add to flooding and traffic problems in the area as well as increase overcrowding in Central public schools. The school district, however, has not taken position on SB 189.
The two square miles that would be affected are home to mostly Black and send 249 children now to Central public schools. Senate Bill 189 would let those children stay in Central schools if they chose to, but no new children living there could join them. That would include an estimated 300 to 400 schoolchildren expected to live in Belle Arbor once built.
Harrison, who has lived in Greenwood subdivision since 1979, recalled a much different time back in 2006 when the Legislature first created the Central school district, carving it out of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. Harrison said that year Sen. White and other school leaders visited with Greenwood residents to invite them to join the new school district.
“We know if this bill passes the value of our our property will decrease and we strongly, strongly oppose that,” Harrison said.
Autherine Walker, president of Comite Estates homeowner’s association and a former English teacher, said she’s appalled by the legislation.
“Central wants to play musical chairs with us – now you’re in and now you’re out,” Walker said. “It’s unacceptable, it’s really infringing on our rights, it’s inhumane, and it’s really downright racist.”
Edgar Cage, an organizer with Together Baton Rouge, said he’s shocked by the legislation.
“When this bill was filed I had to look at my calendar. I thought it was 1950, not 2022,” he said. “This is a bill that has Jim Crow, racism written all over it.”
Janifer Peters, a resident of Greenwood subdivision for the past 38 years, said she and other residents have willingly paid higher taxes to support Central schools, sent their children to school there and now are being betrayed.
“So how can that be?” Peter said. “We’ve invested so much.”
Sandra Hall spoke about the 55 acres off Hooper Road that her family bought 90 years ago, land that since it is being developed into Belle Arbor subdivision has sparked this controversy. She said her family has been attending Central schools for years.
“That’s over three generations in the Central school system,” Hall said. “And now they want us out? Now they don’t need our tax money.”
James Canfield said he moved into his current home in Greenwood subdivision recently because the Central school district had a great reputation. But Senate Bill 189, he said, would split his family, with his child in third-grade allowed to stay in Central schools, but his four-year-old, who is not yet in school, excluded.
“This bill won’t allow them to share that educational experience,” Canfield said. “This bill won’t allow them to be able to flourish as we’ve seen so many kids do.”
The bill would also damage their property values, he said.
“And now to tell us we could lose 20 percent of our property value, that puts us underwater after not even living there for a full year,” Canfield said.