In an about face, Louisiana's top school board will end its closed-door policy for reviewing how public schools are rated and open the meetings to the public.

"It just feels like the right thing to do," said Jim Garvey, a Metairie attorney and the new president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

BESE officials said earlier they had been assured by their attorney that the gatherings could be closed to taxpayers because the five-member work group was not a subcommittee but one set up to make suggestions to the full board.

Critics called the policy a blatant attempt to get around the state's Open Meetings law, which requires public bodies to allow access to their sessions.

The closed-door policy was in effect before Garvey became president last month.

Garvey said initially he was okay with the rule "so far" but a few hours later said he respected the views of an attorney who criticized the policy.

He said the board might seek an opinion from state Attorney General Jeff Landry's office and get feedback from the public.

Garvey said Thursday he decided neither step was needed.

"We didn't ask for an AG opinion," he said.

"We talked about it, we just kept coming back to 'It feels like the right thing to do,'" Garvey said of opening the meetings.

"Why put more work on the AG's desk when there is no need," he added. "Let's just open."

BESE has 11 members and set policies for about 700,000 public school students statewide.

The study stemmed from two failed attempts by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley to revamp how schools are evaluated.

One would have changed the rules in a way that would trim the number of D- and F-rated schools.

The other would set up Louisiana's first accountability system for students in kindergarten, first and second grades.

Garvey and others on the board said that, rather than making changes piecemeal, it made sense to take a wider look at how schools are reviewed, and make recommendations to the full board by August.

Scott Sternberg, a Louisiana media lawyer who represents The Advocate and The Times-Picayune, said last month BESE's work group is merely a committee under a different name.

