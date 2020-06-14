You approach an outdoor market. You know the kind: pavilion overhang, tables and booths on a concrete floor, people bustling about.
Above hangs a sign: "The Marketplace of Ideas."
You enter.
To the left, someone is handing out pamphlets while delivering a speech on the benefits of socialism. To the right, religious leaders are locked in a spirited debate. Two people step forward with a paper map and declare the Earth is flat. Beyond them, someone is slowly shaking their head while spinning a globe.
The path ahead appears endless. The voices around appear limitless.
Suddenly, someone yells: "I hate n******!"
There are no regulators in this market. So the yell continues. The voices continue. The path continues.
Welcome to one of the most fundamental philosophical metaphors for "freedom of speech," one of the bedrock pieces of the 45 words that make up the First Amendment in the U.S. Constitution.
It is also a suitable metaphor for the contentious conundrum LSU leadership faces while it reviews the situation of an incoming student, Drew Dollar, who, last week, was caught in a viral video yelling the very phrase written three paragraphs above.
The LSU Board of Supervisors and interim LSU President Tom Galligan are now caught in a decision that involves interpreting the First Amendment and Galligan's pledge to show black student leadership that "black lives matter."
Legal experts say LSU is a public university, therefore a quasi-government agency, and subsequently cannot expel the incoming student — despite the calls from black student leadership to do so — for speech that is protected under the law.
Yet, as nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice continue in the backdrop, law experts, higher education officials and social activists are among those who wonder if this is the time for an amendment that would give public universities more leeway to punish such speech.
Several public voices concerned with the issue have called the incoming student's speech "hateful" and unfit for a college campus, and, along with such statements, a common phrase emerged: "Hate speech is not free speech."
However, hate speech is protected under the law.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes asserted in United States v. Schwimmer (1929) that Americans have "freedom for the thought that we hate."
The opinion was reaffirmed unanimously by the Supreme Court in Matal v. Tam (2017), when Justice Samuel Alito wrote "the proudest boast of our free speech jurisprudence is that we protect the freedom to express 'the thought that we hate.'"
John Pierre, Chancellor of the Southern University Law Center, said he "would disagree with that opinion." Hateful speech is "harmful," he said, and it brings up another fundamental question: Why would you want to protect hate speech?
In other words, would the "marketplace of ideas" — a phrase Holmes himself used in Abrams v. United States (1919) — be more productive if the voice yelling "I hate n******" was removed from the floor?
Holmes wrote "that the best test of truth is the power of the thought to get itself accepted in the competition of the market." Essentially, hate speech's falsity would get itself driven out of the market by truth.
However, Jonathan Peters, a faculty member at the University of Georgia School of Law, said hate speech is usually targeted at individuals and groups that tend to be already marginalized, and hate speech could bully the marginalized out of the market.
In practical political terms, Devin Woodson, an LSU junior and co-chair of the LSU Black Male Leadership Initiative, said that "if you let up for a second, your opponent's ideals are already being enacted into law onto you, and the whole time, you were trying to figure out why they had those ideals in the first place."
"You could argue," Peters said, "that the marketplace of ideas would be better served if you did restrict hate speech to some extent because you would create a more hospitable environment for diverse voices."
The idea is "tempting to believe," said Everett Baudean, the Libertarian candidate for State Senate District 16 last year. But Baudean, Peters and Pierre all agree that such an idea requires an answer to another foundational question: Who gets to decide what "hate speech" is?
Since such an idea would require a new law or an amendment, the decision would be made by the government, and subsequently, a potential "hate speech" law would then be enforced by law enforcement and reviewed by judicial courts.
"And it might make the dialogue better," Baudean said. "I’m not going to dispute that potentially. I wish (people) would stop saying real ignorant stuff. But I think the harm of giving the government control of deciding what and is and is not across the line is too dangerous — and I think more dangerous than that negative speech is in the first place.”
There is such government control against hate speech in foreign countries.
In Canada, it's illegal to willfully promote hatred against any identifiable group by making statements. France criminalizes incitement to discrimination, hatred or violence based on race, nationality, ethnicity or religion — even if it's in a private conversation. In Germany, it's illegal to distribute Nazi memorabilia or deny the Holocaust happened.
Similar laws in the U.S. "would create instability in what the First Amendment would protect," Peters said. Baudean said a "slippery slope" leads to the condemning of more speech. "What happens today," Pierre said, "may not be acceptable tomorrow."
Devin Scott, an LSU sophomore, said discerning hate speech is easier and more stable than one might think, especially with specific cases like LSU's Dollar.
"He literally said he hates n******," said Scott, who is LSU's Senate Vice Chair of Student Life, Diversity and Community Outreach. "Once you go that far and it’s blatant that it’s coming out of a place of hate and not out of you disliking something, it’s no slippery slope at all. It’s just clear as day that this is hate speech and he should not be allowed to come to LSU."
If LSU were a private institution, legal experts say, dismissing a student based on speech wouldn't be an issue because freedom of speech is not protected when it comes to private entities.
It's why a store manager can punish an employee for offending a customer. It's why an athlete can be fined by a professional franchise for saying something against team policy. It's why a journalist can be suspended by a news agency for publishing a Tweet deemed inappropriate.
Why is that possible?
Before the Civil War, states didn't have to adopt the Bill of Rights, which includes the First Amendment. After the war, the 14th Amendment was used to gradually apply the Bill of Rights to state and local governments through an incorporation process that didn't begin until the 1920s.
However, some sort of governmental involvement is required to violate rights based on the 14th Amendment. Therefore, public universities, which are government-funded schools, qualify as government action, while private universities do not.
There are exceptions, LSU's Galligan said, if there's a law.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in both public and private sectors.
So, could there perhaps be a law so narrow in scope, that it only gives public universities the same abilities to make judgments on speech as a private school?
"It would have to be very precise," said Galligan, who was dean of LSU Law before becoming interim president. "It would have to be special. I would question whether a law that broadly delegated the power to define hate speech to a university or a city would pass Constitutional mustard, because that would be a total delegation of the right to make that definition and I think the court would be very wary of where somebody might draw a line."
Such a law could go against Supreme Court precedent, as in Papish v. Board of Curators of the University of Missouri (1973), which said public universities can't punish students for "the mere dissemination of ideas."
Even if a law somehow passed, would such a law against hate speech on a public university's campus push back against racism?
"I don't know if it necessarily would," Pierre said, "because what would happen, in my opinion, is that people will alter their speech for a particular goal but you wouldn't get at the root of the problem. It becomes covert. People develop code language."
There's "certainly a risk," he said, that by denying a student entrance to a university due to racist speech, it only reinforces the racist belief and denies a student the opportunity for reform in a diverse and educational environment.
"I think rather than to focus on trying to deny admission to a student," Pierre said, "perhaps the focus has to be: Let's examine the history of the institution and the policies that the institution has and the practices that the institution has, and let us determine what practices and policies need to be changed."
Black student leadership proposed six key points they wanted LSU to change within its practices and policies, which included increasing the ratio of minority faculty and correcting issues of blatant racism and discrimination on campus.
And Woodson said it's difficult to reconcile LSU's commitment to change if those who make blatantly racist statements are allowed to enter campus.
"It's the American in me that wants to say that we're all here to make a difference and we're all here to do better," Woodson said. "I want to give him the second chance of doing better and accepting and cleaning his act up, but not superficially. I want to dive into what is the real reason and the systemic issue of the perpetuation of racism, and, until we have that conversation, it's very hard for people to say he does or does not deserve acceptance in this community of thoughts and ideas."