A local organization that supports Baton Rouge area youths will host a back to school event on Saturday, giving away school supplies to children in need.
The event, sponsored by Riding Your Way to Success, is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Johnson's Courtyard, 5055 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge. Organizers will give away 200 backpacks filled with school supplies on a first come first serve basis, and there will be activities for children and their families.
Lisa Rodney started the organization, which gives away bicycles in addition to school supplies, after her son was murdered almost 10 years ago. She wanted to do something in his honor to help kids growing up in Baton Rouge.
A group of motorcyclists will attend the event, giving children a chance to learn about their motorcycles. There will also be antique cars, a Baton Rouge fire truck, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library bookmobile, door prizes and free ice cream.
The event is free and open to the public.