The vice-president of a timber firm announced Monday that she will run for the post on Louisiana's top school board being vacated by Tony Davis.

Shelly McFarland, who is vice-president of McFarland Timber, said she has the skills, experience and knowledge needed to serve on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

"I fundamentally believe in the ability and potential of every child in our state to be successful in school, career and life when given the proper tools to do so and would be honored to serve on the body responsible for ensuring that happens," McFarland said in a statement.

Shelly McFarland is the wife of state Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro.

BESE is an 11-member body that sets policies for about 720,000 public school students statewide.

Eight of the 11 members are elected by voters and three are named by the governor.

Davis, who lives in Natchitoches, said he plans to attend the December and January board meetings and resign effective Jan. 20.

He has been on BESE since 2016.

Davis, who was re-elected without opposition last year, said he is leaving the board because of his private job responsibilities and may be moving out of state.

BESE leader quitting post; 2021 election to fill vacancy The vice-president of Louisiana's top school board said Thursday night he is resigning his post.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to name a temporary replacement until an election to fill the final three years of Davis' term, possibly in March.