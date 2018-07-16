The Central School Board on Monday put off for now a proposal to allow some school employees to drive Cincinnati-based First Student buses, a move that would codify an informal arrangement already occurring.

In deferring the proposal, the board was following the advice of its Finance Committee, which made that recommendation after it met June 28.

Superintendent Jason Fountain said the plan now is to take up the idea again in October when the school system’s liability insurance is expiring. He said only school employees with a commercial driver's license are allowed to drive First Student buses.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

+5 Incoming superintendent looks to take Central schools to 'world class' status Jason Fountain, the incoming superintendent of the Central school system, has spent most of his career in elementary and secondary education, …

Also Monday, the board approved a new organizational chart to reflect changes Fountain has made since taking over as superintendent in January. The biggest change is the addition of a chief academic officer. In April, Central hired Chandler Smith for the new position; he was former principal at Plaquemine High School in Plaquemine.

A few administrators who previously reported to Assistant Superintendent Sandy Davis are now reporting to Smith, including the principals of Central Middle and Central High schools.

Fountain also reported Monday on several small construction projects, including work this summer on the front office and the new air-conditioning and heating system at Central High School, was well as new playground equipment at Tanglewood Elementary.

On the sports front, planned improvements to the Central High School stadium were previously postponed until 2019, but Fountain said workers are currently pressure washing, painting and making other cosmetic improvements to Wildcat Stadium ahead of football season. The superintendent also said some improvements are being made at the Central High gym.