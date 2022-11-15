After several notable crimes on and around the LSU campus this semester, LSU student Jake Weber said he felt he had to take action.
Weber, a third-year mathematics student, organized a safety forum where Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman joined members of the Baton Rouge Police Department, LSU Police Department Monday and LSU officials night to talk campus safety.
Shortly after classes started for the semester, a man was shot during an armed robbery outside West Laville Hall. Then, on Sept. 16, LSU senior Allison Rice was fatally shot multiple times in her car on Government Street; while the shooting happened off-campus, it rocked the LSU community and drew city-wide outrage over violence.
There have been at least two reported rapes at on-campus housing, one on Sept. 3 and one on Oct. 9.
The city and school leaders talked about their plans to improve safety on the LSU campus — and what their agencies have done already.
At Monday's meeting, university and police leaders gave details about their plans to increase campus security.
LSU Police Department chief Bart Thompson said the university plans to install new security cameras as early as this week.
"We're in the process of adding more cameras because with the new technology in the cameras now," he said. "Instead of looking at one thing, you can put one camera up and look all four ways to capture that."
Thompson said there are currently over 1,700 cameras installed throughout the campus.
Kimberly Lewis, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at LSU, said that the university is also in the midst of upgrading and adding lights across campus to brighten up areas that get too dark at night.
Lewis identified high-density areas on campus such as commuter lots, residential life areas and classroom areas as priorities for the new lighting will be directed to first.
About 25 temporary purple light trailers have been dispersed across campus, Lewis said, until permanent lighting can be placed.
"All the work on the permanent lighting will be done by summer 2023," she said. "Improving lighting around campus is important and increasing our police staff is important, we want to make sure that all students are safe.”
Thompson said brighter lights installed near Nicholson Gateway, the University Recreation facility and the College of Engineering helped pave the way to receive state funds for better lighting around campus.
"It's a state-funded lighting program that helped us kind of get a shot in the arm to move forward," he said. "Student government just had their lighting logged and they basically said they can't wait."
As part of the panel discussion, Baton Rouge Police deputy chief Myron Daniels spoke about how improved technology such as lighting and camera upgrades can help law enforcement officials assist LSU Police.
“LSU is just like the rest of Baton Rouge, we don’t leave everything to this police department and we do everything we can to support them," he said. "And with that, some of the technology that you've already heard about, from the crime cameras to the license plate readers that we’re putting in place, those are all things that help.”
Weber said that as a student, finding the right communication channels to follow can be tough and asked where students should go to receive accurate and important safety information.
"It is difficult sometimes to know where those messagings are coming out. I love the alerts that are come out when I hear there's something going on on Highland or there's something at the dining center, those are great to get ahold of," he said. "I'm just trying to be aware of these things and I'm finding it difficult somewhat."
Thompson recommended students download the LSU SHIELD app, which allows students to dial 911, message anonymously and file police reports from their phone.
"What we like about it is that if you push the 911 help button, it’ll tell us what building you’re in, what floor you’re in and what room you’re in and we can come," he said.
Thompson said that, above all, the most important line of communication for campus safety is between students and police.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who made a guest appearance during the safety forum, said that students have a responsibility to do their part in communicating how they would like to see safety issues handled.
“The security and safety of our college communities, which is a certain part of the fabric of our community, is a top priority," she said.
"I believe that when we talk specifically about the universities, your feedback is vitally important as we continue to craft a design for safety on college campuses."