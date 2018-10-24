After East Baton Rouge school employees voted Tuesday night to walk out of work on Oct. 31, Schools Superintendent Warren Drake weighed in, insisting schools won't close that day and saying he thinks the bulks of employees will "do the right thing."

The employees plan to walk off the job and head downtown to the LaSalle Building on Halloween to protest against industrial property tax exemptions.

“We’re going to have school, our intention is to have school, and I think that the bulk of the teachers and employees will do the right thing," Drake said Wednesday afternoon. “We are on the same page with our employees, we want you to have more money, but there is a right way to go about doing this and this is not it.”

The one-day strike is being sparked by opposition to requests by ExxonMobil to obtain an exemption from millions of dollars in local property taxes. The energy giant has four requests it has applied for under new rules for the state’s decades-old Industrial Tax Exemption Program, or ITEP, that are set to come before the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry.

Drake said the school system has taken big steps already to improve employee salaries, including adding $4.3 million to salaries last summer, and more recently $3.9 million for a one-time pay hike that employees will receive Nov. 21.

“Whatever happened to, 'Thank you?' I don’t hear much of that,” Drake said.

For employees who do decide to skip work, it might be treated as an unrevised absence that that employee could have to make up at a later date, Drake said.

While Drake made it clear he intends to have school as normal, he did acknowledge the possibility of closures if enough employees skip work that day.

“What are the kids going to do that day? You’re putting an undue burden on the parents,” Drake said.

A spokesman for the state Department of Economic Development said Wednesday that the draft agenda does not include the requests and it's too late under board rules to add new items.

“We do have to hear from the company that they are ready to appear for the board,” spokesman Gary Perriloux said. He added that ExxonMobil has not requested that the item be heard yet.

The board's next scheduled meeting is not until Dec. 10.

The vote to walk, 445-6, was taken after several school employee groups gathered at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. No administrators were involved in the vote.

East Baton Rouge Parish public schools have almost 6,000 employees, of which about 3,200 are teachers, and about 41,000 students.

Meanwhile, two East Baton Rouge councilmen on Wednesday proposed new guidelines for future requests from industries seeking tax breaks. The proposal, by Matt Watson and LaMont Cole, says the council should give tax relief to any facilities that are new to the parish or any expansion projects at existing facilities as long as they create more jobs.

The rules are set for public hearing and a possible vote at Metro Council's meeting Wednesday night.

