The Glen Oaks High teacher has been placed on administrative leave while while the school system continues its investigation into allegations of cheating on a LEAP examine, school district spokeswoman Taylor Gast said Friday night.
Five seniors at the Baton Rouge school were flagged by state regulators for possible plagiarism on an American history test needed for graduation.
Andrea O’Konski, chief of academic programs for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, said answers supplied by the five students on the LEAP 2025 U.S. history last month look like they might have been plagiarized.
The students involved were questioned Thursday afternoon and the teacher, who oversaw the class and was later placed on administrative leave, was scheduled to have been interviewed Friday, O’Konski said.
One of the five students appears to have met all graduation requirements, but the other four won’t be able to graduate with the class of 2019 next Wednesday, Gast said. Those four students will have a chance to go to summer school, retake the history test and, if they pass, they can walk at the school system’s summer graduation ceremony, she said.
As per Louisiana’s graduation requirements, students have to pass either the biology or U.S. history standardized test in order to get their diploma, O’Konski said.
Biology is given in sophomore year and U.S. history is given in junior year. Both are part of new series of standardized tests, known as LEAP 2025, that is replacing end-of-course exams that public high schools administered for years.
O’Konski said the students in question were likely all retesters, meaning they’d taken the history test before, perhaps as many as three times before. She said the state puts top priority on processing the results of online tests taken by graduating seniors so they can know early enough whether they can graduate with their peers.