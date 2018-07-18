As it readies to start spending millions on improving its lowest-performing schools, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board received a lot of advice about what to do and what not to do.
Will Minton, a local education consultant, told the board Wednesday that education reform that starts with improving educational standards and curriculum has failed in the past because teachers did not buy into it and consequently did not recognize its value.
“Reform strategies need to be done in ways that teachers believe in and teachers have support in,” Minton said.
Phyllis Crawford, who spent 51 years in education and 32 as a school principal before retiring, urged the board to focus more money on the youngest children.
“You don’t need to wait until they get to the alternative school,” Crawford said. “You need to start when they are in pre-k and kindergarten.”
She said efforts to find teachers willing to work in the toughest schools will suffer unless children get help earlier.
“If you really, really look at why teachers leave, it’s because of the behavior that they see in their schools,” Crawford said.
The School Board held a special meeting Wednesday to talk solely about $2.2 million in federal funds the school system was awarded last month to help improve classroom instruction at 32 of its lowest-performing schools. These schools have all have received D and F letter grades from the state.
The award, about $1.2 million less than what East Baton Rouge Parish asked for, arrived just weeks before Aug. 9, the district's start of the 2018-19 school year.
On Thursday, the School Board is set to approve spending roughly $700,000 of that $2.2 million pot.
The biggest expense is an estimated $400,000 to Great Minds LLC to buy math textbooks and other instructional materials from the company’s Eureka Math line.
The proposed contract with Great Minds would allow the school system to buy materials for between $19 and $26 a student. That’s part of about $3 million the school system is spending on new curricula for all schools in the school system. These curricula are rated Tier 1, meaning they align well with state standardized tests.
The material address mostly English and math but include supplemental materials in science and social studies. The money is also funding teacher training in the new materials. The training sessions began in May. The new materials will be put into use this school year.
Gretchen Lampe, an organizer with the Louisiana Association of Educators, said the school system will need teachers willing to teach in those schools and stay there.
“One thing we have not focused on is stability of staff,” Lampe said. “If you have a three-year commitment (for the grant), you need a three-year commitment of staff.”
Quentina Timoll, the school system’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, offered a lengthy presentation to explain the history of the $2.2 million federal grant and where and how it will be spent.
Timoll said a feature of the grant is principal autonomy. For instance, principals were given a handful of different English and math curricula to choose from.
“They had the autonomy to select what they wanted, as long as it was Tier 1,” she said.
These principals will get additional help in developing them as school leaders. And they will spend the 2018-19 school year developing a redesign of their schools.
Timoll said there are no plans to hand any of these schools over to third-party groups such as independent charter schools.
The school system is also phasing in the changes. So 13 D- and F-grade schools will be part of year one, and eight more will be added in year two. These schools will, in some cases, be paired with higher-performing schools to share ideas. Six alternative and one early childhood center are getting help, as are four Type 1 charter schools within the school system.
The 32 schools are collectively known as an “Innovation Network.”
Dana Peterson, an associate superintendent who oversees the state-run Recovery School District in Baton Rouge, also spoke. The district includes a handful of schools getting help from the grant as well, all of them in school buildings formerly part of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. Peterson said he would like to reunite these schools with East Baton Rouge, something the Recovery School District has done in New Orleans.
“The state does not want to be in the position of continuing to take over schools for low achievement,” Peterson said, but he warned takeovers could be part of the solution before a final resolution is reached.
“That requires all of us to put our swords down and work in tandem in support of kids,” Peterson said.
Superintendent Warren Drake said he listened carefully to the suggestions and will take them to heart.
“We’re in all this together,” Drake said. “We want ours students to be better prepared academically. But we also want them to be prepared for life.”