Twenty-three individuals have applied to be the next school superintendent for East Baton Rouge Parish, but that field is likely to narrow Thursday night to seven or fewer people.

That’s when the nine-member parish School Board is holding a special meeting to settle on which applicants it will bring back for interviews scheduled for March 23 and 24.

Thursday’s special meeting is to start immediately after another School Board meeting scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

Applicants for next East Baton Rouge Parish school leader include local admins, councilman, more Update 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22: The field shrunk from 24 to 23 after candidate Anthony Pack withdrew his name from consideration to be th…

The field includes a mix of local sons and daughters, educators who have worked in Louisiana before and prominent educators from other parts of the country.

The local educators include Metro Councilman LaMont Cole, Associate Superintendent Adam Smith and Assistant Superintendent Quentina Timoll. Other prominent applicants include former Louisiana Recovery School District Superintendent Paul Vallas; Marshall Tuck, former president of the southern California-based charter school group, Green Dot Schools; and Leslie Brown, chief portfolio services officer for Broward County Public Schools in Florida, one of the largest school districts in the nation, with more than 270,000 students.

Vallas is also one of the 21 applicants to replace the outgoing John White as Louisiana State Superintendent of Education.

Nearly two dozen applicants to succeed state Superintendent of Education John White A total of 21 people have applied to be state superintendent of education, including both public school and higher education professionals, of…

The Austin-based search firm JG Consulting has reviewed all 23 applications, which were submitted between Jan. 16 and Feb. 16. Late last week, the firm informed the School Board of the 14 individuals it has rated as the best of the bunch.

Brown, Cole, Smith, Timoll, Tuck and Vallas all made that top 14 list.

Here are the other applicants on that list: Elida Bera, superintendent of the Kingsville Independent School District in Texas; Dino Coronado, co-founder and chief operating officer of xSPEDite School Services in Arizona; Chris Hurst, superintendent of the Othello School District in Washington; Larry Lewis, founder and chief executive officer of Transformation, Innovation & Student Achievement in Texas; Corey Seymour, area assistant superintendent for Portland Public Schools; Nakia Towns, chief of staff for the Hamilton County Department of Education in Tennessee; Bobby White, founder and chief executive officer, Frayser Community Schools in Tennessee; and Antwan Wilson, former chancellor of the District of Columbia Public Schools in Washington, D.C.

The search firm went further and divided those top 14 applicants up into a Group A, or Top 10, and a Group B, the remaining four, but it’s unclear who is in which group.

School Board President Mike Gaudet said the search firm did not put that division in writing, conveying that information only orally. And Gaudet is not telling.

“All that is going to do is make some people feel good and some people feel bad,” Gaudet said.

Search firm seeks OK on how remainder of Baton Rouge superintendent search unfolds With days to go before a Feb. 16 application deadline, the search firm hired to find the next East Baton Rouge Parish schools superintendent i…

The board is also not planning at this point to post online any information supplied by the applicants, though it may do so when interviews occur, Gaudet said. That information includes candidate résumés, letters of interest, job references and college transcripts.

The Advocate, however, obtained that information via a public records request and has posted it online.

Gaudet said that each board member has been busy on their own rating the applications. The lists of each board member, which are to have no more than seven names, will be unveiled Thursday night and the applicants on the most lists will be the ones asked back for interviews, he said.

Besides naming its favorite applicants, JG Consulting has given the board no additional written information evaluating the applicants, but the search firm has been available for board members with questions, Gaudet said — though he said he hasn’t needed to go there.

“I’ve done a lot of research on this myself,” he said. “With the internet you can go pretty far.”

While the agenda mentions the possibility that the board will go behind closed doors into executive session to discuss the applicants, Gaudet said he’s not expecting that will be necessary. And before the board votes on who to interview, members of the public will have a chance to speak.

“I hope we don’t have 85 people to stand up to talk about one person, but if that’s the way it is, that’s the way it is,” Gaudet said.

After the first round of interviews on March 23 and 24, the board has the option of holding a second round of interviews. The timeline contemplates the board making a final selection sometime in April. The board’s regularly scheduled meetings that month are set for April 9 and April 23.

Priority on improving struggling schools, equity in resources urged for next Baton Rouge superintendent East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members expressed few concerns Thursday with a draft job application for anyone interested in becoming th…

East Baton Rouge has more than 80 schools, 10 of them charter schools, that educate collectively more than 41,000 children. Warren Drake is retiring as superintendent June 30 after five years at the helm.

Metro Councilman Cole is probably the best known local applicant. His day job is as chief academic officer of CSAL Inc., short for Community School for Apprenticeship Learning School District. Before joining CSAL, which operates three charters schools in Baton Rouge, Cole was the principal of Capitol and Park Forest middle schools. Cole, however, has not led or been a top administrator in a large school organization.

Timoll and Smith are top lieutenants of Drake’s. Smith primarily oversees elementary schools these days as associate superintendent of academic programs, but this veteran school administrator earned reputation as a middle school administrator, including serving for several years as principal of Park Forest Middle School.

Timoll was hired by Drake in 2017 after working as a top administrator in St. John the Baptist Parish. She oversees what’s known as the Innovation Network, a grouping of the school system’s lowest performing schools, which has received millions of dollars in federal school turnaround money.

Of the 23 applicants, only three are currently school superintendents, though all run relatively small districts. Of those, only Bera and Hurst made the top 14.

Other applicants have previously run school districts.

Coronado served as superintendent from 2017 to 2019 of the 9,000 student Roosevelt School District No. 66 in Phoenix, Arizona. Lewis served as superintendent from 2003 to 2009 for the Lancaster Independent School District near Dallas, Texas. Seymour served as superintendent from 2016 to 2018 in the Santa Gertrudis Independent School District in Kingsville, Texas.

Wilson, a finalist, is former superintendent of Oakland Unified School District in California, as well as former chancellor of District of Columbia Public Schools in Washington, D.C., which also has almost 50,000 students. He currently works as an education consultant.

Wilson resigned in February 2018 from the D.C. job, after barely a year in that position. His resignation, which he resisted at first, came after he admitted in a TV interview that he’d asked a deputy mayor to exempt his daughter from rules he’d championed the previous summer so that she could be transferred to a different high school.

In his application, he gives his side of why he resigned, saying he did what he did to help his daughter who was suffering bullying and was unsupported at her school: “I remain steadfast in my denial of an effort to thwart an enrollment system for personal advantage.”

White is founder and chief executive officer of the Tennessee-based charter school group, Fraser Community Schools, which has taken over a high school and two middle schools in that state and turned them into charter schools.