The East Baton Rouge School Board unanimously went along Thursday night with Superintendent Warren Drake’s decision to promote longtime district administrator Gwynn Shamlin to replace Domoine Rutledge as the top attorney for the school system.

Also Thursday, the board approved providing its 5,000-plus full-time employees an extra $500 in their last paycheck before Thanksgiving, the district's first such payout in a decade. And the board voted, as a safety measure, to keep schools closed on election day, Nov. 6, a change to the the school calendar approved in February.

Shamlin takes over as the the district’s new general counsel Tuesday. Thursday’s board’s action authorizes Drake to work out a contract with him, which Drake said he likely won't finalize until January after the new School Board takes office. General counsel serves as the school district’s chief legal adviser.

Rutledge spent 16 years in the job before recently accepting a position with CSRS Inc. as its general counsel and vice president. Shamlin said Thursday he was “humbled” by his selection as the new general counsel and that “I didn’t see this for myself.

“I want to thank you guys for the faith you put in me,” he said.

Drake convened a small committee, which included himself, board President David Tatman and Vice President Kenyetta Nelson-Smith, as well as Rutledge, to interview 12 of the initial 36 applicants and then second interviews with three finalists.

Board member Kenyetta Nelson-Smith said she and others asked Shamlin tough questions and he did well.

“I was extremely shocked and impressed,” she said, noting that Shamlin is often very quiet.

Shamlin has spent about six years as director of the district’s I Care anti-drug and crisis counseling service. A year ago, Drake gave Shamlin a second job as director of communications to replace Adonica Duggan. Since January, Shamlin has handed off many of the communications duties to Taylor Gast, who was hired as public information officer.

He said he's giving up both positions to focus on his new job.

A 1994 graduate of LSU law school, Shamlin has spent most of his career with the parish school system, the second largest in Louisiana. Both his parents are retired educators from the system.

Shamlin spent a few years in the classroom as a third-grade teacher at four schools in Baton Rouge before joining I Care as a counselor. He spent about 20 years with the I Care program. During that time, he worked on the side as an attorney in private practice.

Paying school employees an extra $500, which they will see Nov. 21, has been under consideration for awhile. Superintendent Drake said he toyed a year with doing one a year ago in the wake of the sales tax windfall provoked by the rebuilding after the August 2016 floods but held off to make sure tax collections remained stable. When presented with the idea again this year, Drake said, he decided it was time.

The $500 one-time payout is estimated to cost $3.9 million. The extra pay would come from a $12.5 million surplus in a special fund that supports employee salaries and benefits with a portion of a 1-cent sales tax earmarked for education.

The school system has used this pot of money before to give employees one-time extra money, though the last time the district tapped the fund for that purpose was in 2008.

As to the decision to keep schools closed on Nov. 6, Drake described it as a safety measure, given that 50-plus schools will serve as polling places for the Tuesday elections with lots of adults there who are not normally on school campuses.

This is a departure from the past. Schools in Baton Rouge have closed during presidential elections, but not during midterm elections, Drake said.

Drake said he changed his mind after talking with school leaders in surrounding districts and learning they will be closed that day.