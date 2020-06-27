Baton Rouge Community College is eliminating non-resident fees and suspending online fees for students this fall as well as no application fees for new students.
“We are aware that many members of our community will need BRCC more than ever after dealing with the repercussions from COVID-19,” BRCC Chancellor Willie E. Smith said Saturday in a statement. “We hope that by eliminating some of the financial burden, we can be a key partner in assisting people with getting the necessary training and credentials to begin their careers or continue their studies.”
Fall classes start August 17 in four sessions: The 15-Week Semester, Aug. 17 to Dec. 5; the first 7-Week Semester, Aug. 17 to Oct. 7; the 12-Week Semester, Sept. 8 to Dec. 5; and the second 7-Week, Oct. 12 to Dec. 5.
Last fall, BRCC enrolled 8,116 students – 138 of whom were from out of state and another 152 of whom were international students, according to the Louisiana Board of Regents. BRCC is the second largest community college in the state and second largest higher education institution in Baton Rouge.
The elimination of non-resident fees will save full-time students more than $2,000 and full-time online non-resident students approximately $2,500. This means out-of-state students will be charged approximately half of the cost over last year.
BRCC will offer general education courses through online live instruction, called synchronous, and asynchronous, online streaming on the student’s schedule. Technical Education and Nursing and Allied Health classes, along with some labs, will be offered through a hybrid design, where students will complete some coursework online and attend some face-to-face classes on campus in a sanitized environment, while practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
The college will continue to offer support for students with technology needs, and student services will remain online through the Virtual Student Center.
The Fall 2020 semester also offers the following institutional aid initiatives:
• Enroll in 15 hours and earn a $600 institutional award
• Enroll in 12 hours in a hands-on technical program and earn a $600 institutional award
• Enter the Work Ready U Program at BRCC and concurrently enroll in 6 credit hours to earn a $500 institutional award
• Complete the HISET with BRCC and earn a $500 institutional award towards enrollment in the next semester
All registration and enrollment processes for the fall semester will be handled online. Students can visit www.mybrcc.edu or call 1-866-217-9823 for questions and information.