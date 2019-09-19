A report of a burning smell late Thursday morning prompted Tara High School to evacuate briefly the 9002 Whitehall Drive campus but no fire was found and classes resumed, said a spokeswoman for the school system.
Spokeswoman Taylor Gast said the concerning smell came from the air-conditioning system at the Baton Rouge public high school and investigators continue to try to determine what it was, but it was not a fire.
The school sent out a phone alert early Thursday afternoon updating parents on the situation.