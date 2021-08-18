Vaccines may be optional at LSU, but they’re the price of admission for students who want to party in person for rush week.

The university made a deal with Greek chapters: get 85% of members immunized by Monday and they’d get to avoid disruptions to fall recruitment and social events.

“Greek students are leaders on campus,” LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said. “The idea is to get pockets of students vaccinated and see how that trickles down.”

The gambit paid off.

A vaccine drive hosted by LSU’s Gamma chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity Monday administered 216 shots in the span of four hours.

“We simply want to support our university, community and fellow classmates,” chapter President Drew Black said. “By making the vaccine more accessible, we can work to keep students and our community safe.”

Black also coordinated a Zoom presentation with an infectious disease expert from Oschner to address misconceptions about the vaccine.

John Miller Edwards — a Kappa Sigma, political science major and son of Gov. John Bel Edwards — organized the event with help from his dad.

“My first year of college was a train wreck because of COVID,” the younger Edwards said. “When LSU said each chapter needs 85% vaccination to have normal events, I saw an opportunity to have a semi-normal year.”

That’s when he got the idea to hold a vaccine drive open to the whole school. His father’s chief of staff is a Kappa Sigma alumnus, so he connected the LSU sophomore with local hospitals and the Fire Marshal to plan the event.

“Especially in fraternities, I’ve noticed so much hesitancy about the vaccine,” John Miller Edwards said. “Drew (Black) and I just wanted to make sure they have all the facts and know how safe and effective it is.”

Over half of all Greek students have at least one dose of the vaccine, but Ballard said the university is waiting on data from each chapter to determine whether they hit their goal.

LSU’s rush week starts Thursday, four days before the start of the semester. As of Wednesday, LSU says 40% of its student body is vaccinated against COVID, up from 30% at the start of the month.

Across town, Southern University welcomed students for their first day of class without knowing how many got the shot because it didn’t ask for immunization records.

“But that isn’t stopping us from trying to get more students vaccinated,” SU President Ray Belton said.

That’s why the university held a campus vaccine drive called “Sleeves Up” on Wednesday.

Baton Rouge rapper Boosie offered to host the event, complete with food trucks and live DJs. Terral Jackson Jr., event organizer for BRoad Marketing, said he’ll do all he can to promote vaccination.

“Boosie felt like he needed to use his influence to make this community safer,” Jackson said. “With his festival coming up, we want to make sure as many people are vaccinated as possible.”

Scores of masked students lined up at food trucks, line-danced at the soundstage and got vaccinated at the union.

“We call it a party with a purpose,” Jackson said. “And it looks like it’s working.”

Zavier Moore, political science senior, said that he got immunized at the event with some friends. He said the festive atmosphere and local celebrity host makes students comfortable with getting vaccinated.

“Some people still have questions and hesitations,” Moore said. “But if we have Boosie up here telling us the vaccine is safe, that gets some of them vaccinated. We’ve listened to his music for so long that we trust him.”

In addition to hosting vaccination events, the school is incentivizing immunization with tuition discounts, cash prizes and free laptops. But Moore said the biggest influence on students will likely come from their peers.

“If all the athletes are vaccinated, sororities and fraternities are more likely to get vaccinated,” he said. “As they tell their friends that it wasn’t so bad, their friends might get vaccinated too.”