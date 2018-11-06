Jill Dyason, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board’s longest serving member, earned another four years in office Tuesday after voters in District 6 re-elected her to fifth and final term.
Dyason, 57, was first elected to this southeast Baton Rouge school board district in 2001. Term limits for the School Board did not take effect until her third term in office, allowing her to run one final time.
Dyason came to the board as a parent of two public schoolchildren upset about long bus rides pervasive in those days when the desegregation case, finally settled in 2007 after 51 years in federal court, was still raging. During her 17 years, Dyason has fought doggedly for more schools and more educational programs and funding for her suburban corner of Baton Rouge. She currently serves as executive director of the Louisiana Association of Children and Family Agencies.
Dyason has not had an opponent since 2001. But that changed this year when Tammy Dabadie qualified to run against her, accompanied by her husband, former Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, who retired from the post in 2017. Like Dyason, she is a Republican.
But soon after she qualified, Tammy Dabadie largely fell out of sight, skipping several debates she was invited to. The Facebook page devoted to her candidacy went dark in September. Her last reported campaign expenditure was later that month.