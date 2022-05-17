After several months and an extensive evaluation process, LSU and its president William Tate IV have finally chosen their de facto second in command.
Oregon State University dean Roy Haggerty was named Tuesday as the new executive vice president and provost of LSU, effective Aug. 1.
Haggerty has served as dean of the College of Science and a Professor of Environmental Geology at Oregon State University since 2017.
As executive vice president and provost, Haggerty will be the chief operating and academic officer for LSU’s flagship campus in Baton Rouge.
Haggerty's will serve as chief academic officer for all LSU campuses across the state and the chief academic advisor to the president.
"A distinguished scholar and academic leader, Dr. Haggerty’s record aligns with our Scholarship First agenda focused on the areas of agriculture, biotechnology, coast, defense and energy,” Tate said in a statement Tuesday. “Moreover, he and I share an intellectual commitment to advance our strategic planning in a more expansive fashion to include the totality of our academic community."
Haggerty graduated with a bachelor's degree in geology from the University of Alberta in 1990, moving on to earn his master's and doctorate in hydrogeology from Stanford by 1996.
Becoming an assistant professor with Oregon State shortly after graduating from Stanford, Haggerty moved up to associate professor and associate vice president of research, among other positions, before becoming dean in 2017.
During his time as dean at Oregon State, according to LSU, Haggerty grew research funding by 50 percent and online enrollment by almost 100 percent.
Haggerty co-founded a university-wide student mentoring program that increased retention by 7.9 percent and a statewide COVID testing program reaching 80,000 people, according to LSU.
A trustee at Oregon’s science museum, OMSI, Haggerty has published 75 peer-reviewed articles, mostly in hydrology, and led research projects totaling $9 million as a Geological Society of America fellow.
Now stepping into the executive vice president and provost position, Haggerty will be tasked with articulating an academic vision, leading academic strategic planning and developing academic budgets among other roles for LSU.
“LSU is an exceptional institution, and President Tate is leading LSU into a future in which the eight campuses and their statewide footprint will do more than ever to serve the people of Louisiana and the region,” Haggerty said in a statement. “I have been so impressed by the LSU faculty, staff and students, who are among the best in the world. President Tate’s Scholarship First Agenda is exactly what is needed right now, and I look forward to working with all of LSU to put that agenda into action.”