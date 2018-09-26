The policy-setting board for higher education initiated Wednesday an audit of university admission standards after LSU unilaterally lessened the importance of college board tests like the ACT.
LSU’s changes to stop automatically disqualifying applicants who didn’t score at least a 22 out of 36 on the ACT was criticized by some members of the Board of Regents. The audit would be the first of its kind since the Regents instituted admission standards more than a decade ago.
“We do have the authority to collect data to see if the universities are operating outside the lines,” said Regents Chairman Robert Levy.
Just what the board can do about any infractions is still up in the air and will be discussed further once a firmer picture of what’s happening is established, he said. But, the Regents distribute the money to the individual schools, so at least one possibility is to withhold funding.
The audit is going to look at students who were admitted but didn’t meet the institution’s minimum criteria.
Regents gave, since 2010, universities a little wiggle room by allowing a certain percentage of admissions to come from students who didn’t meet the criteria.
For LSU, 4 percent of an entering freshman class can be admitted under the exceptions. Up to 6 percent of the students don’t have to meet the standards at statewide institutions, like University of Louisiana in Lafayette and the University of New Orleans, and 8 percent at the regional schools, like Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond and Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.
For the 21,529 students entering college for the Fall 2017 semester, the latest numbers available, 1,062 students or 4.9 percent were flagged as exceptions, said Larry Tremblay, Regents Deputy Commissioner for Planning, Research & Academic Affairs. He’ll oversee the audit.
LSU flagged as “admit by exception” 248 students or 5.1 percent of the 4,883 admitted in 2017, which exceeds the Regents’ amount.
But Tremblay said the LSU situation is a little different because the university adopted admission standards – now a 3.0 grade point average and a 22 out of 36 ACT score – in the 1980s, long before the Regents set its criteria, depending on the school, of a minimum ACT score or a minimum grade point average.
Because Regent have an “or” standard, while LSU had an “and” standard, Tremblay said LSU could still be complying even with the recent decision to jettison the importance of the ACT score.
LSU administrators quietly stopped disqualifying applicants solely because of poor ACT scores with the class that began earlier this month. High school aspirants for LSU’s 2019 fall class, who already are putting together their applications, will have submit essays and recommendations along with high school transcripts and college board test scores.
But critics, including Regent Richard Lipsey, argued that LSU was endangering its elite flagship status by admitting less qualified students and taking students who otherwise might have attended ULL, UNO, SLU or another public college or university.
The LSU Board of Supervisors didn’t vote on the change in policy as it did in the 1980s when the criteria was established.
LSU Board Chairman James M. Williams said the supervisors would release a statement on Sept. 11, but never did. Williams did not return calls seeking to learn why.
The audit will begin taking information from the universities in January. At that point, Regents staff will look at the criteria used to admit students. The differences will be sent back to the universities, then auditors will review student records. The report is expected to be completed in May or June.
