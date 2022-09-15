An effort to return Capitol High School, which has spent 14 years in state control, back to local control took an important step forward Thursday as the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted unanimously in favor of the return, subject to the terms already set by the state.
The vote sets up a scheduled Oct. 11 vote by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. A majority of BESE members in June asked for the state Department of Education and the parish school system to come back to the state education board with a return plan for the historic high school.
‘"The commitment we have made is not only bringing Capitol back but to make sure that this school and this community is successful,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Supt. Sito Narcisse.
Narcisse, however, has not offered any new details on what he has in mind since he provided BESE with an update on Aug. 23. Thursday’s School Board agenda included a copy of the presentation Narcisse made Aug. 23.
BESE members have pressed Narcisse with little success for more details about the extent to which the school will be open to traditional students and what facility renovations are in store.
Narcisse has said there’s $24 million that an unnamed private partner is willing to put up to improve or perhaps completely rebuild the dilapidated 62-year-old facility, but has not said who that partner is or what such a partnership would involve. No board member on Thursday asked for any more details.
The motion approved Thursday says the return of the high school would be “subject to stipulations and conditions” proposed by the state education agency.
State Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley has issued a handful of conditions, including his insistence that any return plan he recommends would make certain that “students and children from this community would always have a seat at this school.”
Thursday’s vote was one-sided.
"It’s been a long time since the Lions got to roar in this house and I’m ready to hear it. Go Lions!” said board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson.
Every speaker favored the school’s return, including several Capitol High alumni.
Jack Harrell, a 1981 graduate and a member of the high school’s alumni association, remembered ruefully the unanimous vote in 2008 in which BESE took over the school.
“Since that time we’ve basically been a guinea pig,” Harrell said.
Capitol High, which opened in 1950 and moved in 1960 to its current home at 1000 N. 23rd St., has changed management multiple times since its 2008 takeover.
Currently the school is being run by the Capitol Education Foundation, a nonprofit which has a few graduates as board members. It’s a locally based outgrowth of Friendship Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based charter group which ran the school from 2014 to 2019. The high school currently educates about 370 students from across the parish, though its facility on paper is supposed to be big enough for more than 1,300 students.
A restored Capitol, Harrell said, would mean a feeder school in Park Elementary next door. Park this year began a partnership with Baton Rouge General Medical Center, a partnership which Narcisse has proposed continuing into high school at Capitol High.
Harrell said he likes that proposal.
“We never had any type of program to attract other kids to the school,” he said.
James Finney, a board watcher, said he supports bringing Capitol High back but said the return plan is poorly conceived and needs more work.
"Be sure not to get this administration an inch and have them steal a mile,” Finney said.
Narcisse has promised the school would offer not just medical classes but also offer pathways to jobs in technology as well as liberal arts, which is a catchall for every other profession.
The medical program at Park Elementary calls for students to maintain a 2.8 GPA, and a similar retention requirement is envisioned for Capitol High’s medical program. Narcisse said any requirements for Capitol High would be the province of a special steering committee that would oversee the school, a committee that would include representatives from Baton Rouge General Medical Center.