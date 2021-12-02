After igniting controversy with a memo calling for all ninth-graders to take dual enrollment courses through an out-of-state university, the leader of Baton Rouge public schools struck the offending line, which he chalked up to a “typo.”
Speaking at the outset of Thursday’s meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, Superintendent Sito Narcisse apologized for including the passage in his original proposal, which was posted online Tuesday and taken down and replaced the following day. But he acknowledged that there is an ongoing discussion about how dual enrollment and Advanced Placement are provided by the school district. He said it’s one of many efforts to try to offer more children more opportunities.
“We have to level the playing field so that all kids have access, not just some,” he said. “That is something near and dear to my heart in this work.”
One of the people who spoke out after Narcisse’s initial memo was middle school teacher Ashley Rodrigue, who sent a letter Thursday to several school board members urging them to oppose what Narcisse wrote in the original memo.
She said she’s concerned about what appears to be a shift in the school district away from Advanced Placement courses in favor of dual enrollment. She said her son, who is interested in attending college out of state, has encountered much stronger interest in the Advanced Placement courses, wondering why he didn’t take even more, but little interest in the dual enrollment courses he’s taken.
Rodrigue, who also serves on an advisory council set up by Narcisse, recalled with alarm how in a meeting in June, the superintendent suggested that all Advanced Placement will eventually be replaced by dual enrollment since students who pass those courses are certain to come away with college credits.
“This is not in the best interest of students,” Rodrigue said.
Susan Beasley, a parent with children at Glasgow Middle and Baton Rouge Magnet High, asked Narcisse to clarify how the “typo” occurred and what will be happening with dual enrollment in the future, particularly for students at higher performing schools. They are worried that entities like ASU Prep would offer courses at a "lower level" than the current courses those schools offer.
Board member Dadrius Lanus said dual enrollment is a big help to students, but they won’t be forced into them.
“Dual enrollment will be optional so the power of choice will still remain with our parents,” Lanus said.
Narcisse said the controversy sparked by his erroneous memo is similar to another recent online rumor that he tried to put to rest.
“There’s been miscommunication — not from us, that I was going to stop magnet programs — no longer have (Advance Placement) courses,” he said Thursday. “I think, burn the place down was also in there somewhere, and that’s not true. That information was not shared by us in Central Office, but it seemed to take on a life of its own.”
Narcisse urged residents to work with him in “in a positive light” and “not always in the light of there’s some conspiracy happening that is going to hurt children.”
“I find it very interesting that since I arrived in the job there is much, much communication that is always in that space,” said Narcisse, who took over the job in January.
In his revised memo, Narcisse makes clear that the out-of-state university in question, Arizona State University, is up for a contract to provide courses to students at just one school: EBR Virtual Academy. The school grew from about 30 students last year to about 1,250 students currently, a fast expansion that has left many children without teachers this school year, briefly or for more extended periods of time.
The school system has been hiring teachers internally for the virtual school, but has also been under contract with Austin, Texas-based Proximity Learning to supply even more teachers, but both have been falling short.
Now the school district is turning for help to Arizona State, specifically its K-12 online school, ASU Prep Digital. The school system would pay $3,220 per virtual student a semester and $6,500 per student for an academic year. The proposed contract starts Jan. 1 and ends June 30. For an estimated 700 students, that would cost about $2.2 million.
The board voted 7-2 to preliminarily approve the contract. Board members Connie Bernard and Dawn Collins voted No. Final vote set for Dec. 16.
As part of the shift to ASU, the school system would exit its contract with Proximity Learning.
Speaking on Thursday, Narcisse said after the recent problems at EBR Virtual Academy, the district began looking for additional help and when it looked around, ASU Digital Prep, stood. He called the school “the best,” noting that Arizona State University as a whole has been repeatedly recognized for innovation in education.
Julie Young, managing director of ASU Prep, came to give a presentation. She said East Baton Rouge would be the school’s first districtwide client in Louisiana.
She said her school is an answer to the pitfalls of the traditional, one-size-fits-all approach to education.
"Personalized learning is no longer nice to have," said Young. "It is truly an imperative if we are going to go ahead and save these kids."
She said the school is "high-tech and high touch,” that students get a lot of support and that the school is built around helping them and not necessarily benefiting adults.
"Our students are not left all by themselves in their bedroom,” Young said.
Under questioning from Narcisse, Young said that ASU Prep course are accepted at universities across the nation.
In an nod to the dual enrollment controversy, Narcisse in his follow-up memo makes clear that students in the virtual academy “will not be required to enroll in dual enrollment courses
offered through ASU Prep Digital, however, these students will be provided with an option to take advantage of the dual enrollment opportunities offered by this institution.”
Under questioning by board member Mike Gaudet, school officials noted that the school system still has 131 vacancies, including some at the virtual school.
“If they were there and they were qualified, we’d hire them tomorrow ... after they passed their background check,” Gaudet said.
Ann Marie Blank, who has two kids at the virtual school, said the elementary grades, which have been run by district employees, have worked relatively well. She said that there are teachers who want only to teach virtually who will be passed over if the school district contracts out again.
“You will be taking virtual jobs from teachers,” Blank said.
The vast majority of dual enrollment courses in Louisiana are offered through in-state colleges and universities.
East Baton Rouge already uses LSU, Southern and Baton Rouge Community College for dual enrollment. Lanus said those arrangements will continue but there is room for more. He noted that McKinley High already uses ASU Prep. He said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen about the school and is happy at the prospect that they will help improve EBR Virtual Academy.
“That’s my only wish,” Lanus said, “that we could have done something like this much earlier.”