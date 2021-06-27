As an opening step on the road to universal preschool, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system is preparing to contract with child care centers across the capital city to educate hundreds of 3- and 4-year-olds starting in August.

It’s a departure for a school district that has previously kept its money in-house. Last year, it educated about 2,000 young children at its 80-plus schools, most of them through the state-run LA 4 program for 4-year-olds.

The new public-private approach also will test how well the state’s early childhood accountability system measures educational quality. Since 2016, the state has handed out annual performance ratings to child care centers, nonpublic preschools, prekindergartens and Head Starts.

The School Board is expected to take up the issue when it meets at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The board is revisiting an issue it considered in April. At the time, it failed to muster a majority of five votes for an initial version of the plan after a couple board members balked at a related proposal to redraw attendance zones for four elementary schools.

The reliance on child care centers is no accident. And Baton Rouge is just one of several communities in Louisiana going this route. State education leaders have also strongly promoted the idea.

About 20 centers in Baton Rouge so far are looking to participate, according to the school system’s registration website. Most are educating children at their centers.

Kidz Karousel and London Bridge are also planning to set up shop in two school buildings, Crestworth and Westminster elementaries.

These centers are veteran of public assistance programs, particularly the state-federal Child Care Assistance Program. Any center that accepts Child Care money has to participate in the state’s early childhood accountability system.

Of the 77 private centers in East Baton Rouge Parish that earned performance ratings in 2020, only two earned the highest, “excellent,” but none earned the lowest, “unsatisfactory.”

Courtney’s Christian Preparatory Preschool in Baton Rouge is one of 28 centers that earned the second highest, “high proficient,” rating.

Rose Grimes, who has owned the center on Evangeline Street for the past 36 years, said the school district’s interest in her services comes at a good time.

“I’m going to have a large number of kids who are going to be leaving,” she said.

To fill seats last year during the pandemic, she said she took in several kindergartners who did their schoolwork remotely at her center, but those children are leaving. She also has other children who are heading to Head Start or prekindergarten.

Courtney’s has participated in the state’s accountability system from the beginning, but Grimes said her educational approach goes back much further.

“We’ve always done the same thing that the Head Starts or the preschools do,” she said.

Six of her departing children “graduated" last week in a special outdoor ceremony.

Wearing white caps — but no gowns, because it was too hot — the six graduates, all boys, walked slowly out to a makeshift stage to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance.” Several families brought balloons, and one family even wore commemorative T-shirts for the occasion.

The boys sang songs for the small audience, such as “Jesus Love Me.” They danced. And they thanked their mothers by handing them a red rose.

One boy, however, decided that one of his teachers deserved the rose instead. And another boy was too shy to get out of his seat.

“May they have great success in the future,” Grimes told the audience. “Give them a clap.”

Superintendent Sito Narcisse, since taking over in January, has said repeatedly that one of his top goals is to eventually make preschool universal in Baton Rouge. It is a linchpin of his efforts to dramatically increase academic performance in public schools, particularly in literacy.

Narcisse’s passion for early education is part of a wider movement of educators who point to years of research on the short term but particularly long-term benefits of high quality early education.

In a speech earlier this month at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, Narcisse said waiting until kindergarten to start schooling is too late. Instead, you have to start as early as possible.

“They actually fall behind the day they are born if they don’t have families with resources to help them learn how to read, write and comprehend,” the superintendent said.

“If we get kids to do well early, we solve a whole lot of problems later."

That could prove very expensive.

Narcisse, speaking to local business leaders in March, pegged the cost of a maximal early childhood program at $135 million. Instead, he said he planned to build out early childhood offerings over time and eventually bring a tax proposal to voters to offer a permanent public funding source for early childhood.

He has not yet laid out a comprehensive plan to get there. Indeed, plans for his opening expansion for the 2021-22 school year remain in flux. School officials did not respond to a series of questions emailed to them Thursday seeking more detail.

The money fueling the initial expansion is coming from federal stimulus money approved by Congress in December and in March. The school system has been allocated about $60 million in stimulus funds, about $48 million of which is going directly to educational initiatives. Another $144 million is to be allocated next year.

In a May 6 presentation to the School Board, Narcisse’s top staff laid out plans to spend as much as $8 million of the money on early childhood education. More than half of that money and three-quarters of the 900-plus new seats were to go to private centers.

“What he’s doing is bold and it’s smart,” said Libbie Sonnier, executive director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.

For years, her organization has pushed for greater public support of child care centers in the state, a need that has grown during the pandemic. Earlier this year, her organization released a report estimating that centers across the state lost about a third of students and about $245 million collectively due to the pandemic.

“Right now, you have reduced enrollment and you have capacity to serve more children,” Sonnier said.

Child care centers also provide services that families like but are rare in public programs, such as extended hours and summer service, she said.

The educators in child care centers, however, are far less likely to have teaching certificates than those in public programs, earning about half the salaries of prekindergarten teachers and seeing much higher turnover.

Sonnier said in a perfect world you have publicly funded, high-quality programs.

“That’s a nice thought, but if public entities could do it on their own, they would have,” she said.

Sonnier said Narcisse gets the importance of early childhood education. She credits his experience in cities with more expansive early childhood programs. Narcisse’s previous home Washington, D.C., has perhaps the most expansive program in the country.

Washington’s early children expansion began around 2008 and is credited with helping the city’s show some of the strongest-in-the-nation growth in reading on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, often described as the “nation’s report card.” D.C. however, spends about $18,000 a child, which is about four times what Louisiana spends.

Sonnier said that might seem like a lot but that Louisiana and other places are spending far too little. She noted that child care is the single biggest expense for families in Louisiana, with quality care ranging from about $12,000 to $16,000 a year.

“The truer costs are probably what D.C. is spending,” she said.