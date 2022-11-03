An LSU horticulture class isn't just teaching students how to grow their own food, it's helping fight hunger on campus.
At the Hill Farm Teaching Facility, a five-acre facility dedicated to horticulture science, students in professor Carl Motsenbocker's Horticulture 4083 class are growing vegetables from the seeding stage to harvest.
Students harvested their first crops of the season — broccoli, chard, collard greens and turnips, to name a few — at Hill Farm on Tuesday during their lab.
“They are learning the history of growing food, the physiology of vegetable crops and this is the hands-on section where they extend their knowledge and sort of learn by doing,” Motsenbocker said.
The goal of the class is for students to learn how to grow food, appreciate where it comes from and complete a service project for the LSU community.
“I think it’s important for students to have a learning experience putting into practice what they learned in a book or what they get from a lecture," Motsenbocker said. "They’re also learning about the importance of food security and food access because there are issues with college students not having enough food and college students starving.”
Students will get to keep the vegetables they want from the two separate 20-foot plots; the rest will go to the LSU's on-campus food pantry which helps out students who are worried about missing meals.
Students in the class said they plan to take the skills they've learned beyond the classroom and into their daily lives.
“We’ve gotten to see what has worked and what has gone wrong and there have definitely been a lot of lessons to take home," student Dylan Watson said. "Like I said, going from seeing the whole process and doing the weeding and fertilizing will definitely help me to do it at home.”
LSU student Andrew Bratton said the class shows how to grow vegetables in a simple, replicable way that could translate to anybody willing to take the time to learn.
“This class has helped me see how the average person gets into farming," Bratton said. "If you really want to get started, it’s here with like one or two acres, sending it to market and building up from there. I think this has been really handy for that.”
Izzi Frank, teaching assistant for the horticulture class and a former student of Motsenbocker, said Hill Farm is where conventional growing practices students learn are incorporated with sustainable hands-on activities.
“The best thing about this class is that you learn organic, sustainable methods," Frank said. "Your degree is going to be on conventional methods so that you know how everyone does it, then you can come behind and learn these more eco-friendly methods to put towards it.”
LSU students learning how to take care of their own vegetables and feeding other students in the process, Motsenbocker said, represents the important value of campus collaboration and interactive learning.
“You can read about something and you can see a YouTube video but until you do it yourself, you really don’t understand the whole process.”