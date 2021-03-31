Students in East Baton Rouge Parish public schools will return to classes nearly two weeks earlier than normal next school year under a proposal school leaders say is intended to get pupils caught up after pandemic-related disruptions.

A proposal unveiled Wednesday would see students return to classrooms in person July 28, eight days before their initially scheduled starting date. Teachers and staff would also start two weeks ahead of schedule for training and other professional development.

Universal preschool in Baton Rouge? Superintendent said COVID relief money could make it happen As a stepping stone towards some sort of universal preschool, new Baton Rouge schools chief Sito Narcisse said he hopes to use federal coronav…

Roughly half of the district’s students have fallen behind in the past year, especially those lacking extra support, and the vast majority of students have been affected one way or another by the pandemic, Superintendent Sito Narcisse said.

Flanked by a majority of school board members at a news conference, he said the early start aims to bridge achievement gaps caused by students being out of the classroom for so long.

"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the time spent virtually or away from the classroom, we're seeing vast gaps for many students not performing well and not able to read and write," Narcisse said. "We have the opportunity to close some of those gaps."

Classrooms were shuttered in March 2020, when the coronavirus first emerged in Louisiana. It forced schools to quickly pivot to distance learning while also navigating major gaps in whether students had computers or internet access at their homes.

Many schools reopened at the start of the school year, but there have been periodic closures in the Baton Rouge area and elsewhere due to spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Public schools in Louisiana are expected to receive more than $1 billion from the latest federal stimulus bill, nearly four times what they received last year from Congress, to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

East Baton Rouge Parish school leaders earmarked $20 million from the federal CARES ACT to reopen schools early, and changes to the school calendar would require the school board's approval when it meets April 22.

Employees will be paid at their daily rate of pay for all additional days, and employees will be notified about their return to work date based on their employment type.

If approved, the early start would not be optional for students to attend class aside from the current list of exemptions. “We are going to start school like we’re starting school,” Narcisse said.

With plans to bring most students back into classrooms in the summer, school officials plan to also offer virtual learning for some students who might be leery about in-person instruction.

Starting early would be one of several first steps to address those gaps, school leaders say, and they also plan to ramp up student services and other programs to help students who fell behind catch up. The loss of social interaction students weren’t able to experience has also had school officials considering changes to programs like athletics and camps that could also be funded through federal dollars.

School board chairman David Tatman said the early start is just one part of solving the issue of getting students who’ve fallen behind a way to catch up.

"This is just one part of a much larger puzzle," he said. “It's going to take a lot of time. We're not going to be able to catch them up in two weeks.”