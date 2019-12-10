Louisiana's top school board Tuesday extended the contracts for two Baton Rouge charter schools.

One is GEO Prep Academy of Greater Baton Rouge, which earned a "C" letter grade last month. A committee of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to extend its contract for four years.

The other is Democracy Prep Baton Rouge, which received a "D" letter grade. That school won a three-year extension.

Charter schools are public schools run by non-governmental boards. They are supposed to offer innovative alternatives to traditional public schools.

GEO Prep Academy serves about 700 students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.

Democracy Prep serves 549 students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Both schools opened for the 2015-16 school year, and Tuesday's action marked their first contract renewals.

Charter schools have to earn letter grades of at least "D" to land contract extensions.

Both got the maximum extensions allowed by BESE policies based on their grades.

The reviews focus on academics, finances and organizational performance of the schools.

The performance score for Democracy Prep – 52 – slipped from last year and was just above an "F."

However, the motion to extend its contract by three years did not spark controversy and was approved with three others.

Despite protests from organizers, the BESE committee also rejected an application to launch the St. Landry Charter School for the 2020-21 school year.

It would have initially offered seats for 220 students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade.

Action on the proposal was delayed earlier this year to give backers more time to meet state requirements.

However, supporters failed to meet all of the roughly six dozen standards required for charter schools.

An official of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools backed the rejection, which was recommended to BESE by officials of the state Department of Education.

A long-standing controversy on whether to open a new charter school in St. John the Baptist Parish was also resolved.

Backers initially sought the approval of BESE for what is called a Type 2 charter.

However, the St. John the Baptist school board endorsed the plan, which means it will be a Type 1 charter that does not require BESE action.

The resolution followed months of controversy, in part over where the new school will be located.

The school will be called Louisiana Premier Charter.

It will focus on science, technology, engineering and math and initially enroll about 525 students in grades kindergarten through ninth grade and gradually grades kindergarten through twelve.

The BESE action was technically limited to the panel's School Innovation and Turnaround Committee.

However, most of the board's 11 members were on hand and final approval on the charter school issues is expected Wednesday.

The Wednesday gathering will mark the final one for Gary Jones, of Alexandria, Kathy Edmonston, of Gonzales, and Jada Lewis, of Baton Rouge.

All three opted not to seek re-election.

Whether Gov. John Bel Edwards will re-appoint his three BESE members is unclear.

They are Doris Voitier, Lurie Thomason and Thomas Roque.