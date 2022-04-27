Eight Louisiana high school seniors were named in the first group of winners in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. All are from south Louisiana.
Three are from the Baton Rouge area, two are from the New Orleans area, two are from the North Shore and one is from Lafayette.
They are among roughly 1,000 high school seniors this year earning National Merit Scholarship awards financed by a total of 136 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations. Stipends range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year.
Here are the winners, the schools they attend and the sponsor of their National Merit scholarship:
- Caitlyn A. Beebe, home-schooled in Baton Rouge, from Emerson Electric Co.
- Chloe E. Jorns, Chalmette High School in Chalmette, from the Boeing Co.
- Leighton E. Flanagan, Dutchtown High School in Geismar, from BASF Corp.
- Isabella Le, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches, from Walgreens.
- Caroline A. Gay, Fountainbleu High School in Mandeville, from General Dynamics Corp.
- Audrey M. Phillips, Ben Franklin High School in New Orleans, from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Andrew P. Martin, Northshore High School in Slidell, from Textron.
- Matthew J. Larpenter, Springfield High School in Springfield, from Arkema Inc.
Scholars were selected from students who advanced to the finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition and met criteria of their scholarship sponsors.
More scholarship winners are scheduled to be announced May 11, June 1 and July 11. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 students will have won National Merit Scholarships worth about $28 million.