With power restored at all 32 campuses, Tangipahoa Parish public schools plan to welcome back students on a staggered reopening schedule starting Wednesday.
The K-12 district announced the plans Saturday, saying officials are working with vendors to restock coolers and freezers and that “significant progress” has been made cleaning campuses and repairing damage from Hurricane Ida.
Some 95% of parish roads are open again, the district said, and fuel is again readily available. Meanwhile, power has been restored to more than 70% of parish residents.
“And each day,” the Saturday announcement read, “more families have power restored.”
The reopening schedule is listed below.
Athletics and extracurricular activities will begin Monday, faculty and staff will report Tuesday and students will return Wednesday at the following campuses:
- Amite Elementary Magnet
- Amite High Magnet
- Amite Westside Middle Magnet
- Roseland Montessori
- O.W. Dillon Leadership Academy
- Kentwood High Magnet
- Chesbrough Elementary
- Spring Creek Elementary
- Sumner Middle
- Sumner High
Athletics and extracurricular activities will begin Tuesday, faculty and staff will report Wednesday and students will return Thursday at the following campuses:
- Loranger Elementary
- Loranger Middle
- Loranger High
- Natalbany Middle
- Midway Elementary
- Independence Leadership Academy
- Independence Magnet
- Independence High Magnet
- Lucille Nesom Memorial
Athletics and extracurricular activities will begin Wednesday, faculty and staff will report Thursday and students will return Friday at the following campuses:
- Greeneville Park Leadership Academy
- Hammond Eastside Magnet
- Hammond High Magnet
- Hammond Westside Montessori
- Woodland Park Magnet
Athletics and extracurricular activities will begin Thursday, faculty and staff will report Friday and students will return Sept. 20 at the following campuses:
- Champ Cooper Elementary
- D.C. Reeves Elementary
- Martha. Vineyard Elementary
- Perrin Early Learning
- Ponchatoula Junior High
- Ponchatoula High
- Tucker Elementary