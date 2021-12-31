Southern University said Friday it will delay the start of its spring semester by two weeks with the hope that an omicron variant-related surge in COVID cases would ebb by then.
The university had been set to open Jan. 12. It now plans to open Jan. 26.
Online classes are not delayed.
University offices will reopen after the New Year's holiday on Tuesday, with most people working remotely.
Before classes begin, all Southern employees and students should still upload proof of vaccination or other relevant documentation as required, the school said in its statement Friday.
Additionally, the university said that students, employees and guests should use online services rather than travel to campus.