The Reveille student newspaper at LSU will offer a print edition twice instead of once a week starting on Monday, the paper announced Friday.

The newspaper, which is free, is distributed at more than 100 sites on Mondays and Thursdays both on and off campus.

The change from a five-days per week print edition to once weekly was announced in January, 2016 amid controversy.

LSU's The Daily Reveille, no longer daily, beginning in January The Daily Reveille will no longer be daily, at least in print, beginning in January.

The Reveille has also started a free, twice-a-week e-newsletter highlighting breaking news, sports, entertainment, food and music content at LSUReveille.com.

A mobile app that includes all the material offered at LSUReveille.com is planned within days.

"These new expanded publication offerings allow the Reveille to increase its service to the LSU community and beyond, making it more convenient and easier than ever to access the Reveille's award-winning content and services," Jeff Gauger, Reveille adviser, said in a statement.