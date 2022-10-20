The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed Thursday to spend almost $3.3 million to buy 25 acres of land between Perkins Road and Ward Creek for a large new elementary school in southeast Baton Rouge that will be intertwined with a public park.
The purchase is the culmination of more than four years of searching for land in an historically school-scarce area of the parish. The Perkins Road property is not within the boundaries of the on-hold City of St. George, but it is surrounded by the new city.
The new elementary school will serve as a feeder for a new high school to be built on land purchased for $8.5 million earlier this year and located about a mile away off Rieger Road just west of the intersection of Interstate 10 and Siegen Lane.
Thursday’s vote, which prompted no discussion, passed unanimously, with board members Dawn Collins and Tramelle Howard absent.
In February, the board agreed to begin negotiations for the new elementary school, focusing on 47 acres east of Siegen Lane, but ultimately settled on just 25 acres. The 25 acres being purchased are in the rear of the 47-acre tract, except for a narrow strip on the property’s western edge for incoming and outgoing vehicle traffic.
The school system and BREC are planning a “School in the Park” to be built on the property. The parish recreation agency has two small parks adjacent to the Perkins property — Meadow and Gentilly Court parks. BREC, for instance, will create an outdoor classroom/stage area for learning activities, as well as a walking path, boardwalk, playgrounds and play fields. The site will also utilize “high-performing green infrastructure,” especially to manage rain from storms.
In June, the School Board agreed that the new elementary school will serve as many as 1,500 students in grades prekindergarten to 8. The new high school nearby could house as many as 2,000 students in grades 6 to 12. The largest school in the school district at present is Baton Rouge Magnet High, which has almost 1,600 students.
The southeast corner of the parish hasn’t had a new neighborhood public school constructed since Kenilworth Middle School was built in 1973.
Other public schools, charter schools, however, have been built recently or are under construction, drawing students from the area.
In 2018, BASIS, an Arizona charter school network, opened its first Baton Rouge school not far away on Airline Highway next to Woman’s Hospital. It now has about 800 students in grades kindergarten to 8.
The Texas-based Great Hearts charter school network is building a $12 million, two-story, K-8 school, set to open in fall 2023, in the Harveston subdivision on South Bluebonnet Avenue near L’Auberge Casino.
And just a half a mile east of the “School in the Park,” another charter school is under construction, the new home of Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School. That school is vacating the old Kenilworth middle school facility in the Kenilworth subdivision. Next fall, it plans to move into a new $12 million, two-story, K-8 school on Siegen Lane with a capacity of 775 students.
The almost $3.3 million approved Thursday is coming from the Tax Plan, a series of school construction projects East Baton Rouge Parish voters approved in April 2018. Those projects are funded with part of a 1-cent sales tax earmarked for education that was renewed in that election. That Tax Plan set aside $10 million to buy land somewhere in south Baton Rouge as well as up to $70 million to build new schools on any property purchased.
It’s not clear when construction will begin. The construction schedule that voters approved in 2018 called for the elementary school to be underway already and a middle/high school to start by 2024-25. Changing the construction schedule requires the approval of a special citizens committee established as part of the tax plan.