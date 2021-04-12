Newly selected East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Sito Narcisse answers questions during a press conference at Glen Oaks High School. He was joined by, background from left, La. State Schools Supt. Cade Brumley, along with BESE members Preston Castille and Ronnie Morris Friday January 15, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. They took a tour of the school and talked about the future of EBR. Narcisse, who is the chief of secondary schools in Washington, D.C., beat out EBR Interim Superintendent Adam Smith in a 5-4 vote.