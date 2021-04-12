About 16% of the teachers and instructional staff in East Baton Rouge Parish public schools opted to take Monday off, many to protest of a proposal from the new schools superintendent to shorten summer break by two weeks and force many of them to change vacation and other plans.
The school district announced late Monday morning that there were a total of 531 absences out of 3,328 instructional staff.
So many absences in the past would have likely prompted school closures, perhaps the entire system. An employee sickout in October in which 11% of instructional staff stayed home prompted five schools to close.
Instead this time Superintendent Sito Narcisse sent Central Office staff to at least five schools to cover absences and keep them open. They are BR FLAIM, Broadmoor High, Forest Heights Elementary, Woodlawn Middle and Woodlawn High schools.
"While we experienced a slight uptick in total absences today, we were able to lend support where needed to ensure that high-quality instruction continued for students,” Narcisse said in a statement. “We are blessed to have some of the most passionate and devoted teachers and staff in the country.”
Monday’s sickout was organized by one of the two teacher unions in the parish, the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators, as a protest to the “Smart Start” plan announced by Narcisse at a March 31 press conference. The union is also urging school employees to pack a parish School Board meeting Thursday night where the board will consider Narcisse’s proposal.
Valencea Johnson, president of the union chapter, said she thinks the official number understates the true number of absences, noting many students are already learning virtually and that some schools merged classes Monday to make it easier to keep school open.
“We have a report of 60 students being merged into one room,” Johnson said.
The other big union, the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers, opted to sit Monday’s sickout out, just as they did in October.
The Smart Start proposal calls for most school employees to come back to work on July 19, two weeks earlier than planned, and for students to join them on July 28, eight school days earlier than were supposed to return.
In return for starting early, Narcisse is proposing paying employees an additional $1,300 stipend. Most other local districts have already paid similar stipends as a way of thanking employees for the difficulty of working during the coronavirus pandemic.
In his statement, Narcisse said he recognizes that his Smart Start proposal is asking a lot of employees, but said it’s needed to help catch up the many children who have fallen behind during the pandemic.
“I recognize that this plan requires personal sacrifices; however, growth cannot occur without bold action,” Narcisse said. “This is the first step on our path to changing educational outcomes for our children."