A professor in LSU's department of biological sciences has been selected as a senior member of the National Academy of Inventors.
Mark Batzer's research interests include comparative and evolutionary genomics, mobile element biology, computational biology and forensic genomics. He spent six years on the faculty at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans and in 2001 joined the faculty at LSU in Baton Rouge.
Batzer was one of 38 academic investors selected by the academy as a senior member this month. The group represents 24 universities, government agencies and non-profits.
Batzer holds multiple patents in forensic DNA analyses, along with his former graduate student Dale Hedges and current staff scientist Jerilyn Walker, that have been commercialized. He and his research group have also published more than 290 original research articles.
Visit http://batzerlab.lsu.edu for more information about Batzer’s lab and patents.