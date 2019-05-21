Louisiana State University's fraternities have faced accusations for decades that they are hotbeds of hazing, binge drinking and misconduct. Two LSU fraternity members have died after nights of heavy drinking — Ben Wynne in 1997 and Maxwell Gruver in 2017. After high-profile deaths, arrests other problems at fraternities, LSU or their national fraternity chapters sometimes kick them off campus. But usually, they come back.
1997: Ben Wynne, member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, dies after night of heavy drinking with fraternity brothers on pledge night. SAE was kicked off campus for a minimum of four years.
1998: Kappa Sigma frat kicked off campus after “barnyard party” involving cruelty to animals. One sheep died as a result of the party.
1999: Acacia found guilty of violating university policy after pledge was hospitalized for drinking so much he had a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit to drive.
2001: Kappa Alpha Psi kicked off campus after hazing incident that injured a pledge from paddling and caning enough that he had to have surgery to remove infected and dead tissue from his buttocks.
2003: Delta Chi removed from campus after hazing investigation. Separate lawsuit filed against the chapter alleged a pledge was stripped to boxer shorts in a sugar cane field, beaten and forced to inhale rubbing alcohol.
2003: Lambda Chi Alpha on probation for hazing, including incidents where new members were blindfolded and subjected to verbal abuse, forced to do pushups in trash, and forced to drink syrup and do other members’ homework.
2006: Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity placed on interim suspension while investigated for improprieties with a goat at an initiation party. The school determined the fraternity did not violate the code of student conduct after a multimonth investigation but ordered fraternity to a two-year “introspection period.”
2012: Sigma Alpha Epsilon suspended for hazing, sexual harassment and sexual misconduct and kicked off campus until 2015.
March 2015: Acacia booted from LSU after allegations of hazing. School officials confirmed there was forced alcohol consumption and physical violence. The ban extends through at least 2018. Acacia members trashed their house before moving out.
Dec. 2015: Sigma Chi shut down for at least three years after investigation into hazing and substance abuse.
March 2016: Lambda Chi Alpha is put on probation through 2019 by university. Hazing allegations included withholding medication and forcing sleep deprivation on pledges.
Feb. 2017: Kappa Sigma’s national organization purges members from LSU fraternity after undertaking its own investigation. No information was provided about what violations occurred. LSU also announced five other fraternities were suspended.
Sept. 14, 2017: Max Gruver, 18, died after being forced to drink during a Phi Delta Theta initiation game. His blood-alcohol level reached .495 percent. Multiple fraternity members were arrested, and LSU banned Phi Delta Theta from campus through 2032. Gruver’s parents filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against LSU and have become anti-hazing activists.
Oct. 22, 2017: Lambda Chi Alpha shuts down after national fraternity leaders deem it unsafe. The suspension from Lambda Chi’s national headquarters runs through 2020.
Feb. 14, 2019: Nine members of LSU’s now-closed Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity are arrested on hazing-related allegations. Arrest reports say some pledges, in the fall semester of 2018, were urinated on while lying face down on a basketball court covered with glass. Others were doused with gasoline, kicked with steel-toed boots and beaten with a metal pipe. DKE’s national organization closed the LSU chapter in January.
March 5, 2019: LSU Police raid the Kappa Sigma house after police were previously called there to respond to a drug overdose. Police seized three glass bongs, two marijuana grinders, one metal pipe and one computer system. One member also received a misdemeanor summons related to hazing.
May 17, 2019: LSU closes Pi Kappa Phi fraternity until May 2023 and Pi Kappa Phi’s national organization revokes their charter for the same period. LSU Police issued hazing misdemeanor summonses to three members. LSU found fraternity members broke rules on hazing, alcohol use, endangerment, coercive behavior and failure to comply. The investigation began in October 2018.