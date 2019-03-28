LSU announced Thursday the launch of a $1.5 billion campaign to unite its campuses across Louisiana, the largest higher education fundraising campaign in the state's history.
In support of its flagship campus in Baton Rouge, LSU's Fierce for the Future Campaign will unite its other campuses: LSU AgCenter; LSU of Alexandria; LSU Eunice; LSU Health New Orleans; LSU Health Shreveport; LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center; and LSU Shreveport.
“LSU is more than just a university. It is home to a unique combination of people, partnerships and ideas that fuel the engine of progress across Louisiana and around the world," LSU President F. King Alexander said of the campaign’s importance. "Gifts to the Fierce for the Future Campaign will empower LSU to drive solutions to global issues that Louisiana knows better than most while simultaneously preparing tomorrow’s leaders to make a difference in the lives of others.”
According to a release from the university, the campaign will focus on raising philanthropic support to advance the following pillars: arts and culture; coast, energy and environment; research and economic development; health and well-being; education; and leadership.
The Fierce for the Future Campaign is LSU’s third advancement campaign.
"LSU anticipates that 60 percent of campaign gifts will be in support of academics, with the remaining 40 percent of campaign gifts made in support of athletics" a release from the university said. "Specifically, LSU’s Fierce for the Future Campaign goals, totaling $1.5 billion, are $724 million in support of academics on the flagship campus; $27 million in support of alumni engagement on the flagship campus; $603 million in support of athletics on the flagship campus; $146 million in support of LSU’s health and biomedical campuses, i.e., LSU Health New Orleans, LSU Health Shreveport and LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center; and $29 million to support LSU of Alexandria, LSU Eunice and LSU Shreveport."
