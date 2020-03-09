IDEA Public Schools wants to buy a former elementary school in Scotlandville to use as the home for its third school in the Capital City, but a School Board member from the area is urging the charter school group to consider locating somewhere else.

“If we’re going to approve another school in a clustered area, how are we supposed to fix the population for schools in that area currently?” Dadrius Lanus asked.

Lanus expressed his reservations about the proposed sale of the former Banks Elementary at Thursday’s East Baton Rouge Parish School Board meeting.

Texas-based IDEA, which opened two schools in Baton Rouge in 2018, sent the school system a letter of intent last year indicating its interest in buying the old school. IDEA has a charter that allows it to open up multiple schools in East Baton Rouge Parish.

IDEA’s initial Baton Rouge schools have grown fast, enrolling more than 1,400 students. The organization also opened its first New Orleans school in August with about 200 students.

The 10-acre property at 2401 72nd Ave. was recently appraised at $2.1 million. The appraisal includes the property and the 38,000-square-foot Banks school, which was built in 1951. The elementary school closed several years ago, but has been used for a variety of purposes since.

The board did not recommend Thursday going through with the proposed sale, but plans to debate the idea again at its March 19 meeting.

Lanus noted that perhaps a dozen schools are within a couple of miles of Banks and those schools generally have plenty of space; he said he worries that approving the sale of Banks would speed the enrollment decline of those schools. At least three low-enrollment schools have merged or are set to merge with others in the area. Lanus said IDEA’s new school could force the closing of more schools in the near future.

“The answer cannot be to just simply consolidate every single school that is underpopulated and then we come back and add another school in the area,” Lanus said.

As an alternative, Lanus suggested IDEA could purchase White Hills Elementary, located five miles north, just outside of Baker. The school is set to close and merge with Brownfields Elementary, which is to be torn down and rebuilt. The area around White Hills has fewer schools, and, Lanus argued, more demand for new schools.

“I don’t want to see schools continuously consolidated if we are not exhausting every single option that we have,” he said.

Lanus said he’s less likely to support future school consolidations if the Banks sale goes through as is.

Board members asked school administrators to talk to IDEA over the next two weeks to see if they would consider alternatives, but the board has limited options to compel them to change their plans.

“The only thing we can do is to decide to sell or not to sell,” said School Board President Mike Gaudet. “If we decide not to sell, they could open up next door.”

Dawn Collins, the board member most critical of charter schools, said the board shouldn’t help charter schools, which serve as competitors to traditional public schools, when it comes to property.

“I’m not a fan of co-signing on my own demise,” she said. “If they choose to come up with some more money and property on their own, so be it.”

Not everyone is against the sale.

Board member Jill Dyason drew a distinction between schools like IDEA, which have a charter with the school system, versus schools that have charters with the state.

“I don’t want to not sell things to charters that we have given the approval for and that we want to be in partnership with,” she said.

Dyason also worries about waiting too long and not only losing $2.1 million but also being left with an old school facility to maintain.

“I don’t want to see us dally too long and we lose this potential buyer,” Dyason said.

Dyason said the board may also want to shop the Banks property around to other potential buyers.

Board member Tramelle Howard said he sympathizes with Lanus’ concerns, but wants to avoid leaving Banks as an eyesore.

“We continually have these schools in my community that have no purpose, which escalates crime, which devalues property,” Howard said.