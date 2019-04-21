Ruth, a happy-go-lucky 3-year-old dog, is free from her kennel and serving as an emotional support dog, joyfully distracting children at Central Middle School from the drudgery of school and the endless drama of pre-teen life.
“She is unconditional love for the kids,” Principal Susan Watts said. “Some kids come to school not feeling that, and to have something on campus that’s not judging, that doesn’t care what you smell like, what you look like … she’s just going to love them. That reaches the kids that are in the greatest need.”
Watts had read about schools using dogs to help struggling readers improve their skills — some children are more comfortable reading to dogs than people — and she remembered sharing books with her own pet as a reading-averse child.
Ruth, a chocolate Labrador retriever, belongs to Cody and Toni Rogillio, both of whom teach at the suburban Baton Rouge school. Cody Rogillio took Ruth to campus in January, hoping to chase geese off the grounds, and also introduced the dog to fellow faculty.
She was an immediate hit.
In the time since, the Rogillios had Ruth nationally certified as an emotional support dog. Such animals do not require special training like that required for service dogs, but the Rogillios are seeking “Canine Good Citizen” status for Ruth with the American Kennel Club.
“She’s not a typical lab,” Rogillio said. “She was never one to chew stuff up, she was never one that was real, real hyper.”
Watts said having an unflappable animal was key and is gratified that Ruth has stayed calm despite the excitement of school.
“You can’t have a dog that’s very wound up or wants to jump,” Watts said. “You have to have one that’s calm and easygoing, good no matter if the person is wild and crazy or calm or upset. You need to have one who is even-keeled.”
Ruth wears a Central Middle-colored red vest onto which is affixed a student ID card and the label “Support Dog.” She makes school visits Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Teachers or students interested in Ruth’s time must sign up online for an available slot. When she doesn’t have an appointment, she relaxes in her bed in Rogillio’s office.
Watts sent a letter to parents this month to notify them about the dog and ask about allergies. No one objected to the dog’s presence.
On a recent day, Ruth went to the library about 7 a.m. and middle-schoolers read to her or she nosed around the books. Then it was off to gym class with Rogillio to run around with his physical education students.
“Some of the students, we have to look for things to get them to enjoy being here, and if it’s having a dog on campus whom they can pet and care for, that’s better for them,” he said.
In Christie Jack’s reading intervention class, which had just four students, students reacted cautiously. One boy recalled being bitten by a pit bull when he was 4. In Elizabeth Norwood’s eighth-grade science class next door, however, no one held back.
“Oh my God, it’s so cute!” exclaimed Victoria Lemmler, 14. Her own dogs wouldn’t be up to the task, she said.
“One of them is like terrified of everything,” she said. “The other just likes to chase squirrels.”
T.J. Thompson, 13, escorted Ruth to her next appointment. He points out a line painted on the floor along which the students are expected to walk, but he’s not making Ruth walk the line.
“You can’t expect that much from a dog because they can’t really understand what we’re saying,” Thompson said.
By the end of the day, Ruth is pooped. Rogillio said she typically is in bed by 7 p.m.
The debate persists on whether dogs at school benefit children. A 2016 literature review by three British researchers said it is “conjecture” whether dogs can help children read better absent higher-quality research on the topic.
“The evidence suggests that reading to a dog may have a beneficial effect on a number of behavioural processes which contribute to a positive effect on the environment in which reading is practiced, leading to improved reading performance,” the researchers found. “However, the evidence base on which these inferences are made is of low quality.”
Superintendent Jason Fountain said that, at the end of the academic year, he will evaluate whether Ruth can stay at school.
To Watts, however, Ruth is a pleasant addition to the staff.
“I like that she doesn’t meet a stranger,” Watts said. “Every kid she will go up to and wag her tail.”