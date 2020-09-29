Dean Martin Johnson, a longtime trainer of young reporters and editors who two years ago was named to head the Manship School of journalism at LSU, died overnight, the university announced Tuesday.
"He was an incredible person, father, and a friend and confidant to so many of us," said Josh Grimm, associate dean for undergraduate studies at Manship. "This is a loss we will feel forever."
Grimm said Johnson passed away in his sleep. The cause of death was not immediately available.
"Our entire LSU Family mourns the loss of Dean Johnson," said Tom Galligan, LSU Interim President. "We will be forever grateful for Dean Johnson’s countless contributions to the Manship School and LSU, and we will miss him terribly."
Johnson was an expert in social media and was often sought out for his thoughts on public commentary. Before being named dean of the Manship School in 2018, replacing Jerry Ceppos, he was associate dean for graduate studies and political communication for the school.
Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Manship in 1991 and is a former editor of The Daily Reveille, the student newspaper, and an announcer at KLSU, the student-run radio station. He received his a master's degree and a doctoral degree in political science from Rice, then returned to his hometown.
"He was really the perfect dean for the Manship school," said Christopher Drew, Fred Jones Greer, Jr. Endowed Chair at Manship and former investigative reporter and editor for The New York Times. "He had a broader perspective, but knew Baton Rouge and knew LSU well. He was a great, decent guy, and he was so young. We all figured he’d be dean for a long, long time."
Drew added that students told him they have always felt like part of a family at Manship, largely because Johnson made himself accessible to them. He would stop to chat while they were studying in the common area of the journalism building, or wander down to the basement to check in on student media.
The news of Johnson's death came in the middle of one of Drew's classes Tuesday morning; he ended up sending the students out early because everyone was so shocked and upset.
"I think for so many people you can separate their lives out in terms of a leader, a father, a friend, a scholar," Grimm said. "For Martin is was all those things at once and so much more."
A Manship search committee selected Johnson over three other candidates following a nationwide search. At the time, the journalism school had 500 undergraduates and 60 students seeking master's degrees or doctorates. It had almost three dozen faculty members and 21 full-time staff members.
In 2013, he wrote “Changing Minds or Changing Channels: Partisan News in an Age of Choice,” looking at how people make decisions after viewing partisan news.
Prior to his days at LSU, Johnson worked at WBRH, the radio station at Baton Rouge High School, and worked to promote its development.
“I knew Martin well,” said Rob Payer, production director at WBRH. “He was an incredibly brilliant man and he was very talented. He was well-respected during his time as a student here and certainly we were all proud of his accomplishments. We mourn his loss and pray for his family.”
Before joining the faculty at LSU, he served as department chair and professor of political science at University of California, Riverside.
"Even in his relatively short time as a dean, Martin had an incredible vision of where we were going and a solid plan for how to get there," Grimm said. "It's just one of those tragic, tragic situations where you can see all he still had left to do, and yet he still managed to accomplish so much in such a short amount of time."
Johnson is survived by his wife, Sherri Johnson, and son.