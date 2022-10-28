Southern University unveiled a state historical marker Friday commemorating the former state school for Black deaf and blind students that existed on its campus for much of the 20th century.
Shirley Barber Colbert, an alumna from the original Southern School for the Blind, said the marker is a reminder of the difficulties blind and deaf Black students faced during segregation.
"We learned to navigate life in spite of our physical impairments," Colbert said. "We are proud to be here today to remember, fondly our time spent and more importantly, to reflect on how far we've come and what we've accomplished."
In 1920, Legislative Act No. 159 established separate schools for Black children in Louisiana who were deaf or blind.
The Louisiana State School for Blind Negroes began operations in October 1922 and was located in Baton Rouge on what is now the Southern University campus.
In 1938, the school was separated into two schools, one for blind students and the other for deaf students. The deaf division was established in October 1938 and became known as the Louisiana State School for Deaf Negroes.
The State of Louisiana merged the school with the Louisiana School for the Deaf in 1978 and Black students were integrated by attending the school's north campus, now the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections headquarters in downtown Baton Rouge's Beauregard Town.
Deaf Black students attended the newly integrated Louisiana School for the Deaf until 1985 when the school opened its southern location, now a 116-acre campus on Brightside Lane that holds the 22 major buildings of the school. The Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired was relocated there in 2009.
The former location of the schools for blind and deaf Black students on Southern's campus is one of 882 state historical markers that have been produced since 1950, according to the Louisiana Office of Tourism research director Lynne Coxwell.
"These schools are an example of perseverance and fulfilling a need in the community," Coxwell said.
Nathaniel Davis, who joined the Southern School for the Blind to teach in 1964 and held the position for 34 years, shared his gratitude for the marker as a representation of the work teachers and students put into making the school a reality decades ago.
"We're very grateful for this activity, we're thankful that the schools are being recognized," Davis said. "This is a special place for us."