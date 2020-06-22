Three East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members are calling for colleague Connie Bernard to resign from the board after recent comments she made defending Robert E. Lee as well her apparently shopping online Thursday night as the board was debating whether to rename Lee High School, which is named after the Confederate general.

Board members Tramelle Howard, Dadrius Lanus and Evelyn Ware-Jackson are set to attend a press conference at 4 p.m. in front of the School Board Office to formally call for Bernard to resign from her District 8 seat on the board.

An online petition calling for Bernard to resign, launched over the weekend, had more than 13,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon. Also Monday afternoon, the pro-charter school parent group, Stand For Children Louisiana, joined the calls for Bernard to resign.

On Monday afternoon, School Board President Mike Gaudet stopped short of calling for Bernard's resignation as well, but released a statement that she showed "disinterest and apathy" and that her behavior consequently was "insensitive and disrespectful." Gaudet also released a proposed resolution asking the board to take a series of steps to show that that is serious in its "commitment to equity and eradicating racism." The resolution, however, does not mention Bernard.

Lanus first called for Bernard to resign on Saturday morning, the day after Bernard apologized for June 10 remarks about General Lee. Bernard, however, claimed she was not shopping Thursday night, which is disputed by several observers.

“Ma’am this apology is UNACCEPTABLE! You had every single opportunity to apologize after you embarrassed our School Board on the news by openly supporting the legacy of Robert E. Lee but you did not!” Lanus wrote on Facebook.

Howard joined him soon afterwards. He said he’d been flooded with emails for people calling for Bernard’s resignation.

“Let the record reflect, I stand in solidarity with you! The actions taken by my colleague are inexcusable," Howard wrote. The half apology does not represent a sincere understanding of the years of hurt and pain presented on Thursday by the members of this community! Every action requires a consequence!”

Lanus escalated his rhetoric Sunday night during a radio show on WTQT 106.1. He said if Bernard doesn’t not immediately resign, he won’t let it rest there.

“If she refuses, I’m not playing any games, I want to start an immediate recall petition,” Lanus declared. I’m going to walk every single house in her district. I’m going to get every single signature that I need. I don’t care if I don’t even have people with me. I’m going to walk her district like it’s mine.”

Board member Ware-Jackson also went public Sunday night calling for Bernard’s resignation. Ware-Jackson said Bernard should have stepped down after a profanity-filled confrontation with a young partysgoers next door in August 2018, a confrontation caught on video. Bernard has pled not guilty to misdemeanor charges of simple battery, and entering and remaining after being forbidden. Those charges are still pending before State District Judge Ron Johnson.

“It was purely party loyalty that shielded (Bernard) then and the same that would say nothing now and hope that this would go away,” Ware-Jackson wrote. “It will not. It takes a lot of door to door signatures and costly mailers from her constituents for a recall. Hopefully that board member will do the right thing and relieve us all of this pain. If not, we need people from District 8 to come forward and demand better representation.”

Ware-Jackson said Monday that she’s tried to reach out to Bernard directly over the weekend, but has not heard back. She said Bernard needs to resign.

“It’s necessary to address public outcry as soon as possible,” Ware Jackson said Monday.