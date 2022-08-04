Livingston Parish teachers will receive their largest ever locally funded pay raise for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the parish's school board decided Thursday.
Board members approved a three-part compensation package for employees based on a proposal from Superintendent Joe Murphy.
A permanent boost from the state, which was approved by the Legislature in the 2022 legislative session, provides $1,500 for teachers and district educators, and $750 for classified staff.
Murphy's payment package will include a supplement by the local district to include another $500 for teachers and district educators and $250 for classified staff.
The added supplements obligate the district to dedicate an additional $1.9 million each year to salaries and benefits, he said.
“These combined increases give our teachers a permanent pay raise of $2,000 per person, and our classified staff a pay raise of $1,000 per person,” Murphy said.
The compensation package also includes a one-time supplement of $1,000 for every employee, plus a 3% salary supplement as calculated after the other increases are put into place for the upcoming school year.
The supplements will be paid in two installments: Half will be issued on Nov. 4 of this year, and the remaining amount issued May 5, 2023.
Full-time/active employees who are eligible to receive the supplements are defined as those working a minimum of 182 workdays this school year, officials said. Employees who work less time will have their total amount prorated according to their hours worked.
These supplements are expected to cost $10.7 million, Murphy said, which will be pulled from the district’s general fund.
“The unfortunate factor is that the additional $1,000 and 3% supplements are one-time only," Murphy said. "We would have liked to put more in the permanent pay structure but couldn’t do it. But a recent increase in sales tax (revenue) does allow us to give these supplements this year, so we wanted to do it now when people need the extra cash."
All but one school board member — Devin Gregoire of District 9 — voted to pass the raise. Gregoire argued that board members were not given sufficient time to review the package and criticized Murphy for apparently releasing the proposal to employees prior to board approval.